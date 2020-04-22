Image copyright Getty Images

Last week, when the government announced lockdown was to continue for another three weeks, it set out five tests that had to be met before restrictions were eased.

But with growing evidence we are over peak, how close are we to meeting those five tests? And what else needs to be done?

Test one: Making sure the NHS can cope

It has been clear for a number of days that the health service is in a good position to cope.

Last week, NHS Providers, which represents hospitals, said it was "increasingly confident" the NHS had capacity to get through the peak.

The distressing scenes in Italy where hospitals became overwhelmed are not going to happen.

This is because of the work done to free beds in hospitals - about a third of the 100,000 plus beds across the UK were emptied as routine work was cancelled and community services agreed to take care of patients recovering in hospital.

Operating theatres and recovery rooms were transformed into intensive care wards.

It means even with just under 18,000 coronavirus patients being treated in hospital, there are more than 12,000 beds available - and that's before you take into account the Nightingale field hospitals which are hardly being used.

What is more, over a quarter of intensive care beds are still available, with ministers saying no-one who has needed a bed has been denied one.

Test two: A 'sustained and consistent' fall in the daily death rate

For the past few weeks it has looked like the number of deaths in hospital might be slowing, but it has been hard to call.

However, a new analysis now suggests the peak may have been passed nearly two weeks ago - at least in England.

The daily figures released by government represent when deaths are recorded, not when they happened.

On Monday, the figure announced was under 500, but on Tuesday it jumped to more than 800.

However, some of those deaths happened weeks ago.

NHS England has started compiling deaths by the date on which they happened.

A clear trend emerges. The peak - in England at least - seems to have happened on 8 April, experts say.

Statistician Prof David Spiegelhalter, from the University of Cambridge, said we should expect the downward trend to be slow, but he was confident it was the direction of travel.

Test three: Rate of infection decreasing to 'manageable levels'

This is a trickier one to call because there is limited testing outside hospitals at the moment.

Only key workers, health staff and care home residents are being tested - and that amounts to just a few thousand every day.

So that means ministers are having to rely on the numbers being admitted to hospital with coronavirus as a guide and estimate the amount of infection in the wider population from that.

When it comes to measuring the rate of infection, scientists refer to something called the R0 number. This is a measure of how many people on average an infected person is passing the virus to.

Without any social distancing measures, the average person would infect between two and three people.

Last week, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said he thought the R0 number was down to one, but he wanted it well below one to meet the definition of manageable levels.

Germany started easing restrictions when it got it down to 0.7.

Fourth test: Ensuring supply of tests and PPE can meet future demand

Currently the UK has capacity to carry out around 40,000 tests a day, although only half that number are being done.

That's partly because the drive-through testing centres are not always in convenient locations for everyone and also some teething problems with the way the process works.

The government's target is to do 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month. Private sector companies are being engaged to help the government get there.

But with just over a week to go, it will be quite a feat if it is achieved.

What is more, plenty of experts believe that many more than 100,000 tests will be needed to carry out the community testing that will be vital once the restrictions are eased.

In this stage, those with symptoms will need to be tested and the people they have been in contact with traced and tested too. The aim is to be able to isolate any new cases and prevent spread.

That way any local outbreaks could be contained - in theory.

Staff - both in hospitals and in care homes - will also need personal protective equipment (PPE) if they are to cope with any rises in cases or at least a sustained stream.

It is pretty obvious that PPE remains a problem.

Just this week the British Medical Association was saying its members were "frightened" by the lack of equipment and having to face difficult decisions over whether to continue treating patients.

The pinch-point is gowns. The UK only has one manufacturer and therefore is having to do its best to secure supplies from abroad in an international marketplace where there is huge demand.

The government says a deal has been struck with China to supply 25 million gowns, but it is unclear exactly when these will be delivered.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says talks are also being held with a diverse range of suppliers and everyone involved is working "day and night" to rectify the problems.

But as yet this issue is far from resolved.

Fifth test: Being confident any adjustments would not risk a second peak

Without a vaccine, this will be a very tricky one to navigate.

As mentioned above, it will rely on widespread community testing to help contain any outbreaks.

It also requires the government to give itself some wriggle room to respond if infection rates start climbing, which is why Sir Patrick is aiming for an R0 number of well below one.

Giving themselves a window to react will allow government officials to tighten social distancing rules again if needed before a second peak hits and capacity in the NHS is threatened.

One advantage the UK has is that countries such as Germany and Austria have started relaxing their restrictions.

Officials will be closely monitoring those countries to see what happens. It will take several weeks before the impact will be known.

Where does that leave the lockdown?

Based on the five tests, it is clear we are not in a position to ease the lockdown.

The biggest hurdles seem to be the two issues the government is receiving most criticism for - testing and PPE.

Until they are resolved, it seems hard to see how the situation can change.