More than nine in 10 people dying with coronavirus have an underlying health condition, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

The ONS looked at nearly 4,000 deaths during March in England and Wales where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

In 91% of cases the individuals had other health problems.

The most common was heart disease, followed by dementia and respiratory illness.

The average number of conditions those who were dying had was 2.7.

What else does the analysis say?

The ONS has also looked at the differences in death rates by age and sex.

Men are twice as likely to die with coronavirus.

Unsurprisingly, the risk of dying increases with age, rising sharply from age 60 onwards.

The ONS has also looked to what extent coronavirus is causing the death rather than just being a contributory factor.

It concluded in 86% of cases the infection was the underlying cause.

In the rest, the individuals existing health conditions were considered more of a factor in their death.