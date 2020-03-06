Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The intensive care unit at Wythenshawe Hospital was temporarily closed

A "small number" of hospital staff were asked to self-isolate after a patient tested positive for coronavirus.

The patient was transferred to a specialist infectious disease unit after being admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.

The hospital temporarily closed its intensive care unit to new admissions, but all areas are now running as usual.

There are currently no other coronavirus cases at the hospital, a spokesperson said.

The hospital spokesperson declined to comment when asked by the BBC about the length of the patient's stay and the department in which they were treated before being transferred.

The patient was moved to the infectious disease unit "in accordance with national protocols", the spokesperson said.

Patients are being asked to attend appointments at the hospital as normal.

If a member of the public is "feeling unwell" and has "any concerns about their symptoms" then they should call the NHS 111 service, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the hospital, part of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, was "working with Public Health England experts who are carrying out contact tracing and will be in touch with individuals who may have been exposed to the virus to provide them with advice.

"This includes a small number of staff at Wythenshawe Hospital who have now been asked to self-isolate. We thank staff for their swift, professional response to this.

"If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact, you do not need to take any action at this time other than following the existing general advice.

"The risk to the general public remains low."

