UK coronavirus cases jump to 85

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has jumped by 32 since this morning, to a total of 85.

Twenty-nine had recently travelled "from recognised countries or clusters" while three contracted the virus in the UK.

Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical adviser said it was not yet clear how they had been infected, and investigations and contact tracing had begun.

Earlier, he said onward transmission and an epidemic in the UK was "likely".

