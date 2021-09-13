Covid symptoms: What are they and how do I protect myself? By James Gallagher

Health and science correspondent Published 55 minutes ago

There are three main symptoms of coronavirus.

If you get just one of them, you should get a test.

What are the symptoms?

New and continuous cough - coughing a lot for more than an hour, or having three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

- coughing a lot for more than an hour, or having three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours Fever - a temperature above 37.8C

- a temperature above 37.8C Change in smell or taste - either you cannot taste or smell anything, or these senses are different to normal.

Public Health England says about 85% of people with Covid will have at least one of these symptoms.

People infected with new variants may be more likely to have other symptoms, such as headache, sore throat or a runny nose, according to research from the Zoe Covid Symptom study and an ONS survey.

If you have any symptoms you should get a test as soon as possible and not leave home for any other reason.

It takes five days on average from the moment you are infected to start showing the symptoms.

Is Covid the same in everyone?

No - it can affect multiple organs and has several less common symptoms.

Scientists using data on the health of four million people say Covid has six sub-types.

Symptoms include:

Flu-like with no fever: Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever

Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever Flu-like with fever: Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite

Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite Gastrointestinal: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough

Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough Fatigue (severe level one): Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue

Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue Confusion (severe level two): Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain

Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain Abdominal and respiratory (severe level three): Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, abdominal pain

Researchers think that vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps could be a sign of coronavirus in children.

If I have a cough, is it definitely Covid?

Lots of other viruses have similar symptoms to Covid, including flu.

Public Health England says just under half of people who have one of the three main Covid symptoms will not have it.

What should I do if I have Covid?

If you have a positive test result you should self-isolate at home for at least 10 days from the time symptoms started.

Most people will have only mild symptoms, which can be managed with pain relief (like paracetamol), bed rest and plenty of fluids.

You should not even go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

Since 16 August, people who are double jabbed (or aged under 18) are no longer legally required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a person who has tested positive.

When should people go to hospital?

If you are seriously unwell and you have a medical emergency you should call 999 - this includes feeling so breathless that you cannot speak more than a few words.

The main reason people need hospital care is for difficulty breathing where they may be given oxygen.

The most seriously ill patients may require ventilation - where patients are sedated and air is pushed into their lungs.

Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure), are more likely to become severely ill. Men are at slightly higher risk of dying from the virus than women.

How do I protect myself?

The best thing is regular and thorough hand washing, preferably with soap and water.

Coronavirus spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes small droplets - packed with the virus - into the air. These can be breathed in, or cause an infection if you touch a surface they have landed on, then your eyes, nose or mouth.

So, coughing and sneezing into tissues, not touching your face with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with infected people are important.

People will be most infectious when they have symptoms, but some may spread the virus even before they are sick.

Face coverings are also compulsory in many indoor settings across the UK.