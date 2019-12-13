Hospital waiting times worsen again
By Nick Triggle Health correspondent
- 13 December 2019
Hospital performance in England has sunk again - with new record worst waits in A&E and for hospital operations, NHS figures show.
Just 81.4% of A&E patients were seen in four hours - the lowest figure since the target was introduced in 2004.
The numbers waiting for treatment, such as knee and hip replacements, has also hit a new high - 4.45 million.
Cancer wait times continue to be missed too. It is now over three years since any of the flagship targets were hit.