Hospital waits hit worst-ever level

More patients than ever before are on hospital waiting lists in England and delays in A&E have hit their worst level since records began figures show.

The target to start cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral is also being missed.

The monthly data released by NHS England are the worst set of performance statistics since targets were introduced more than a decade ago.

None of the three key hospital targets have been met for over three years.

The figures show:

83.6% of A&E patients were admitted or transferred in four hours - below the 95% target

76.9% of cancer patients started treatment in 62 days in September - below the 85% target

84.8% of patients on the waiting list for hospital treatment waiting under 18 weeks - below the 92% target

NHS England said hospitals were under pressure, seeing "more older and sicker patients".

A spokesman said, with winter coming, hospitals would be opening extra beds.

But he urged the public to play their part by getting the flu jab and using the 111 phone line and NHS online services "as first port of call for non-emergencies".