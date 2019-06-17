Listeria outbreak: More affected hospitals named

Image copyright Getty Images

Eight hospitals in seven NHS Trusts have reported cases of listeria linked to pre-packed sandwiches and salads eaten by patients, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed.

The list includes Leicester Royal Infirmary and two hospitals in Western Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, along with hospitals in Derby, Liverpool, Manchester and Wexham.

Nine patients have been affected, of whom five have died.

The food involved has been withdrawn.

The Good Food Chain had supplied salads and/or sandwiches to the following 43 NHS trusts:

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust

Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust

Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Lewisham and Greenwich Hospital NHS Trust

Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust

Black Country Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Leicester Partnership NHS Trust

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust

University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust - one confirmed fatal case of listeria

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust - one confirmed fatal case of listeria

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Aintree University Hospitals NHS Trust - one confirmed fatal case of listeria

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Bolton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

East Cheshire NHS Trust

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust - two confirmed fatal cases of listeria

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

East Kent Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - one confirmed case of listeria

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust - one confirmed case of listeria

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - one confirmed case of listeria

Royal Berkshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Weston Area Health NHS Trust

Virgin (Farnham Hospital) - independent provider

Public Health England says the health risk to the public remains low, and individuals should only seek medical attention if they develop symptoms.

Listeria is a bacterium which can cause a type of food poisoning called listeriosis.

Normally, the symptoms are mild - a high temperature, chills, feeling sick - and go away on their own after a few days

But in this outbreak, the cases occurred in people who were already seriously ill in hospital, and they are most at risk of severe infection.

Listeria can then cause damage to organs, spread to the brain or bloodstream, and be fatal.