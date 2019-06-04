Sex diseases on the rise in England

Image copyright Getty Images

Cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are increasing in England, new figures show.

In 2018, there were 447,694 new diagnoses of STIs made, a 5% increase on the 422,147 in 2017.

Gonorrhoea increased by 26% to 56,259 cases. There were 7,541 cases of syphilis - a 5% increase on 2017.

High-risk groups included young heterosexual people, black ethnic minorities, gay people, bisexuals and men who have sex with men.

The most commonly diagnosed STIs were: