Sex diseases on the rise in England
Cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are increasing in England, new figures show.
In 2018, there were 447,694 new diagnoses of STIs made, a 5% increase on the 422,147 in 2017.
Gonorrhoea increased by 26% to 56,259 cases. There were 7,541 cases of syphilis - a 5% increase on 2017.
High-risk groups included young heterosexual people, black ethnic minorities, gay people, bisexuals and men who have sex with men.
The most commonly diagnosed STIs were:
- chlamydia (218,095 cases, 49% of all new STI diagnoses)
- genital warts (57,318 cases, 13%)
- gonorrhoea (56,259 cases, 13%)
- genital herpes (33,867 cases, 8%)