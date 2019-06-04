Health

Sex diseases on the rise in England

  • 4 June 2019
condoms Image copyright Getty Images

Cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are increasing in England, new figures show.

In 2018, there were 447,694 new diagnoses of STIs made, a 5% increase on the 422,147 in 2017.

Gonorrhoea increased by 26% to 56,259 cases. There were 7,541 cases of syphilis - a 5% increase on 2017.

High-risk groups included young heterosexual people, black ethnic minorities, gay people, bisexuals and men who have sex with men.

The most commonly diagnosed STIs were:

  • chlamydia (218,095 cases, 49% of all new STI diagnoses)
  • genital warts (57,318 cases, 13%)
  • gonorrhoea (56,259 cases, 13%)
  • genital herpes (33,867 cases, 8%)

