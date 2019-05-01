Has Leeds cracked the obesity problem?

Image copyright Getty Images

Childhood obesity is a major problem. But now news has emerged that one city - Leeds - has been making some progress.

Figures presented at an obesity conference suggest Leeds has managed to reduce the number of children who are extremely overweight.

The data showed there had been a 6.4% fall in obesity rates over recent years.

How significant is this?

A fall of 6.4% may not seem much - but given obesity rates have remained stubbornly resistant to attempts to shift them, the efforts of Leeds are being widely praised.

The data - compiled from the official school measuring programme - showed 8.8% of four- to five-year-olds in the city were recorded as obese in the past five years. That compared with 9.4% from 2009 to 2013.

And that has been judged to be statistically significant by experts.

But what has been particularly impressive is the fact that the biggest falls have been seen among the most deprived areas.

Rates of obesity fell by nearly 9% in these neighbourhoods.

How has Leeds done it?

Those involved in the Leeds project point to the work done with pre-school children.

Leeds City Council developed a child-obesity strategy a decade ago that made this age group a key priority.

Staff who work with pre-school children, including children's centres workers and health visitors, were been trained to promote healthy eating.

And parenting classes encouraged healthy snacking, eating as a family and the importance of cooking nutritious meals from scratch.

Should other areas copy Leeds?

While the progress has been impressive, Leeds has not seen a similar shift among older children.

The school measuring programme also involves those at the end of primary school - 10- and 11-year-olds.

And the obesity rates for this age group have remained stable.

What is also true is that other places have also seen some small chinks of light in the battle against the bulge.

Public Health England is working with areas including Luton, the London boroughs of Lewisham and Tower Hamlets and Stockton-on-Tees to see what can be learned.

So what can we take from this? Oxford University's Prof Susan Jebb, who has helped analyse the figures, says the key thing is that they give hope.

"It is sometimes too easy to think nothing is working, this shows something can be done," she says.

"What we need to do now is understand exactly why Leeds has seen the progress it has."