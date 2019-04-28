Image copyright Getty Images

All opioid medicines will carry prominent warnings on their labels stating they can cause addiction, the health secretary has announced.

Matt Hancock acted after new figures in England and Wales revealed a-more-than 60% increase in prescriptions for opioid painkillers in the last decade.

People needed protection "from the darker side to painkillers," he said.

Health experts welcomed the move, saying opioids can cause "life-altering and sometimes fatal addictions".