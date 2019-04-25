Measles: 500,000 UK children missed jab

Image copyright LOWELL GEORGIA/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

More than half a million children in the UK were not given a crucial measles jab between 2010 and 2017, an analysis by children's charity Unicef reveals.

It comes as NHS chief, Simon Stevens, warned measles cases had almost quadrupled in England in just one year and urged families to have the vaccine.

He said people rejecting vaccines was a "growing public health time bomb".

Globally, the report shows, 169 million children were not given a first dose of measles vaccine between 2010 and 2017.

'More alarming'

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can lead to serious health complications, including infections of the lungs and brain, and is sometimes fatal.

Health experts say children should have two doses of the vaccine to fully protect against the disease.

But, according to Unicef, a mixture of complacency, misinformation, scepticism about immunisations, and a lack of access to jabs has led to inadequate vaccination rates globally.

The latest report shows between 2010 and 2017:

The US topped the list for the number of unvaccinated children in high-income countries, with 2,593,000 missing the first dose of the vaccine

The comparable figure for France was 600,000

The UK came third on the list of high-income countries, with 527,000 children not getting their first dose of the vaccine over the seven-year period.

In Nigeria, four million children under one did not get the first dose of the vaccine

In India, the figure was 2.9 million.

Global figures for the second dose of the measles vaccine "were even more alarming", Unicef said.

The report found 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa had not introduced the second dose, putting more than 17 million infants a year at a greater risk of getting measles as a child.

'Wake-up call'

Henrietta Fore, executive director at Unicef, said: "The measles virus will always find unvaccinated children.

"If we are serious about averting the spread of this dangerous but preventable disease, we need to vaccinate every child, in rich and poor countries alike."

Prof Beate Kampmann, at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, described the figures as a "wake-up call."

She said: "One thing is certain though: a single person with measles will be able to infect 90 other people who are not immune.

"Measles is highly infectious even before the typical rash appears, so you cannot simply 'keep away'.

"We must protect children and communities against this potentially very serious but entirely preventable infectious disease - and the only way to do that is through vaccination."

Public Health England said though the overall risk to the public in England was low, unimmunised people were in danger of catching the disease while outbreaks continued in Europe.

Ukraine, Madagascar and India have been worst affected by the disease so far this year, with tens of thousands of reported cases per million people.

Outbreaks have also hit Brazil, Pakistan and Yemen, while a spike in case numbers has been reported in the US and Thailand.