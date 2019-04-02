Is it really worth injecting vitamins into your bloodstream?

Image copyright Getty Images

There is a growing trend for intravenous 'vitamin' drips - but what are the risks? And do they even work?

Last month a 51-year-old woman from Hunan, China, nearly died after blending 20 different fruits to create a homemade IV drip. She believed that the vitamins from the fresh fruit would benefit her health. After developing a fever and itchiness, she was taken into intensive care where she was diagnosed with multiple organ damage, with her body teetering close to sepsis. After receiving dialysis, and several rounds of antibiotics, she is now recovering.

This is an extreme example, and certainly must be avoided. But she may have been inspired by the growing trend for intravenous vitamin drips in which vitamins and other substances are administered directly into the blood. The practice is very popular in Asia where IV drips are offered in beauty salons, often by unlicensed and unqualified practitioners.

Those who promote vitamin IV drips claim they can boost energy, strengthen the immune system, improve skin, cure hangovers, burn fat, fight jet lag, and cure a myriad of other minor ailments. In the US, a bus will even come to your house to offer infusions as part of a party package, to "cure" hangovers.

The treatments can be very expensive, costing anything from £100 to £3,000 in one London clinic. Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevigne and Chrissy Teigen have taken part in the growing trend, posting images of themselves on social media hooked up to IV bags.

"The treatments are increasingly popular, particularly as a quick fix or hangover cure - but there is no evidence of benefits and can potentially be dangerous," says Marcela Fiuza from the British Dietetic Association.

Infection is an immediate danger.

"Any time you put anything into your body intravenously, you're running the risk of infection from the site where it's entered your bloodstream," says dietitian Sophie Medlin, who previously worked as a clinical dietician specialised in intravenous feeding.

Unclean needles are also a risk - shared needles and poor sterilisation methods could mean passing conditions like HIV and Hepatitis from person to person.

And then there is technique - unlicensed practitioners are unlikely to have received the training to administer IV drips.

"If the needle isn't put in properly, you are running the risk of burns, also known as tissuing," says Medlin. "This is when the needle goes into an unsuitable vein. This is incredibly painful and you can end up with horrible blistering."

"Within a medical setting, we would never infuse anything intravenously, unless we absolutely had to," says Medlin. "There is simply no medical justification for administering nutrition intravenously in any case other than intestinal failure, because it is so high risk."

Typically, in a medical setting, a patient who has anything injected intravenously would have a thorough medical history taken. Infusion of vitamins potentially puts the liver and kidneys under stress, and to go ahead without screening the liver and kidney function first is prohibited by NICE, the National Institute for Clinical Excellence in the UK.

"That kind of provision is not being taken in most of the clinics I've seen practicing intravenous vitamin drips," says Medlin.

What's in the bag of fluid varies around the world. In Taipei customers can get a menu to choose what kind of vitamins they want to include. In New Delhi customers can pick between drips called "Basic" or "Thirsty" if for hydration, or treatments for skin called 'Woke' or Lit'. There is even a drip named "Magic Markle" after Meghan Markle. In London, along with detox and beauty drips, one outlet offers mood boosts.

To boost their chances of doing well in their university entrance exam, high school students in Hubei, China were photographed hooking themselves up to intravenous vitamin drips in the classroom. The photo went viral, and the school claimed that the students had volunteered to take amino acids. As the school's infirmary became too full with the demand, the students took the IVs to the classroom where they could continue to study.

Medlin is shocked by this - she says that IVs should never be administered outside of a carefully controlled clinical environment.

"This is a very high risk procedure, especially in healthy young people who wouldn't have been screened for hydration levels or any metabolic disturbance," she says.

Can vitamin supplements be harmful?

Vitamins are either water soluble or fat soluble. Those that are water soluble - the eight B vitamins and vitamin C - are used rapidly by the body, and the excess is excreted rather than stored. Fat-soluble vitamins - A, D, E and K - are stored in the liver and fat tissues and are more likely to accumulate in the body - this could lead to hypervitaminosis (vitamin poisoning).

High levels of niacin (vitamin B3) can cause skin flushes in some people

Too much vitamin B6 can lead to loss of feeling in the arms and legs

Levels of vitamin C above 1,000mg a day can cause abdominal pain and diarrhoea

Excessive amounts of vitamin A can have side effects such as abdominal pain, weight loss, vomiting, blurred vision, irritability and headache

Beta-carotene, which is turned into vitamin A by the body, has been found to increase the risk of lung cancer in heavy smokers and in people who have been heavily exposed to asbestos

Source: NHS Choices: Supplements, who needs them?

Lisa Rogers from the World Health Organisation thinks that people are being overzealous in their ingestion of extra vitamins.

"They think that it will give them a certain advantage. People only need vitamins in tiny amounts and only in the case of having a deficiency is it worth considering taking extra supplements," she says.

For most people, a healthy balanced diet (and in some cases an oral vitamin supplement) is sufficient to provide all vitamins you need, says Fuiza.

Using IV drips mean that "people could be unknowingly receiving excessive amounts of nutrients which may have health implications, particularly for those having it regularly and people with background health conditions (known or unknown)," she warns.

Force-feeding vitamins into the veins via a drip could put people at risk of a potential overdose, says Medlin.

"IV drips push vitamins into our bloodstream in a force-fed way. We will probably just excrete at least 90% of what's being infused in, so actually the benefits are very minimal, if any at all, and the risks massively outweigh the benefits," she says.

Even if no complications arise from injecting the vitamin drips, Medlin says that ultimately, "You are just making very expensive urine. It is literally money down the toilet."

