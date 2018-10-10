Two Britons believed dead in Majorca flood

Image copyright EPA Image caption Eight inches of rain fell in just four hours on Tuesday night

Two Britons are thought to have been killed during flash floods in Majorca.

Local radio reported the death of the pair, along with at least three others, as torrential rainstorms hit the town of Sant Lorrenc - 40 miles east of the capital of Palma - on Tuesday night.

The Foreign Office said it was "urgently seeking updates" from the authorities on the Spanish island, but would not confirm the deaths.

Weather forecasters reported that eight inches of rain fell in just four hours.

Emergency services confirmed that there had been at least five deaths in total, adding that "several [people] are missing".

Antonia Bauza, the deputy mayor of Sant Llorenc, confirmed two of the victims were British nationals to Radio Mallorca.

Two more local people were killed in the town, along with a further victim, who died in the town of S'illot.

The British couple were reportedly in a taxi when they were caught in the flood.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Hundreds of residents are in emergency shelters after the torrential rain

A statement from the Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the Spanish authorities responding to flooding in Majorca, and urgently seeking updates from them."

Hundreds of displaced residents are in emergency shelters, and around 80 soldiers are set to join more than 100 rescuers who are working in the area.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted his "solidarity and support for the relatives and friends of the victims, and for all those affected by this tragic flooding".