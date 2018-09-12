Enhanced flu jab to save 'hundreds of lives'

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption NHS staff are encouraged to have the vaccination to protect patients and the public

An enhanced flu jab for elderly people will save hundred of lives this winter, according to Public Health England.

Flu is far more dangerous in old age.

The effectiveness of flu jabs notoriously declines as people get older and was effective in just one-in-10 over-65s last winter.

The enhanced vaccine that will be given this year contains extra ingredients designed to help aged immune systems develop a stronger defence against flu.

It is hoped the "adjuvanted vaccine" will help ease pressures on the health service.

Public Health England estimates the vaccine will lead to:

30,000 fewer GP appointments

2,000 fewer people needing hospital care

700 fewer deaths from flu

Prof Paul Cosford, from Public Health England, told the BBC: "This looks like it is going to be is a significant improvement and quite a step in our battle against flu each winter."

The vaccine will also be offered to the over-65s in Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the over-75s in Scotland.

New developments

The over-65s vaccine will protect against three strains of flu, but people under 65, in the so-called at-risk groups, will be offered a vaccine that protects against four types of flu.

At-risk groups include pregnant women and those with long-term health conditions.

Meanwhile, the childhood vaccination programme will be expanded so children from age two up to Year 5 in primary school are offered a flu nasal spray.

Children are seen as flu "super-spreaders" - in part due to worse hygiene - so the childhood programme is designed to protect both children and anyone they come into contact with.

In total, 24 million people in England will be offered the flu vaccine - 3 million more than last winter.

But a major sticking point for health officials remains the roughly one-in-three NHS staff who do not get vaccinated.

Prof Cosford said staff had a "professional duty" to be vaccinated to protect their patients.

Prof Jane Cummings, chief nurse for England, said up to half of flu cases had no symptoms so she expected staff to be vaccinated.

She said: "Faced with the worst flu season in a decade, NHS staff last winter did a remarkable job providing care for patients.

"This year, the public will be better protected from flu than ever before, with at-risk groups being offered the most effective vaccine available and every member of NHS staff expected to get their jab."