Image copyright Getty Images

The number of patients waiting more than a year for non-urgent surgery in England has risen sharply to the highest level in more than six years.

The figure reached 3,517 in June - an increase of more than 400 from May - and the highest since April 2012.

This is despite a pledge in 2014 by the then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said such waits were "unacceptable" and the list should be cleared.

At the time, the number waiting more than 12 months was around 570.

Meanwhile, the number of patients waiting more than the 18-week target for routine operations is at the highest level in a decade at more than 500,000.