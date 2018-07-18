Image copyright Getty Images

A jab that protects against a virus that causes cervical cancer should also be given to boys, an advisory committee has recommended.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommends a "gender neutral" HPV vaccination programme.

The vaccine is routinely offered to girls aged 12 to 13 at secondary school and is free up until they turn 18.

The committee advises extending immunisation to adolescent boys at the same age as girls.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said it was carefully considering the committee's advice and would provide an update on its decision shortly.

HPV is the name given to a large group of viruses.

It is very common and can be caught through any kind of sexual contact with another person who already has it.

Doctors say most HPV infections go away by themselves - but sometimes infections can lead to a variety of serious problems.

For boys, this includes cancer of the anus, penis, mouth and throat.

The campaign group HPV Action welcomed the JCVI's statement and called for the Department of Health and Social Care to accept its findings.