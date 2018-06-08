NHS staff vote for 6.5% pay deal

Image copyright PA

More than one million NHS workers in England will receive a three-year pay deal worth 6.5% after staff voted in favour of the offer.

Hospital cleaners, nurses, security guards, physiotherapists, emergency call handlers, paramedics, midwives, radiographers and other NHS staff across England will get the pay rise.

They should now get the money in their July pay packets, backdated from April.

Thirteen unions voted for the deal and one against.

The only union to reject the deal was the GMB.

The agreement covers all staff on the Agenda for Change contract - about 1.3m across the UK - which is the entire workforce with the exception of doctors, dentists and senior leaders.

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, said the three-year pay deal must not be a "one-off".

"Health workers will want to know that ministers are committed to decent wage rises across the NHS for the long term, and that this isn't just a quick fix.

"Most importantly, the extra funding means the pay rise won't be at the expense of services or patient care," she said.