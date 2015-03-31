Med In Africa

Uganda circumcision truck fights HIV

Male circumcision can reduce the risk of HIV by 60%, the WHO says, and a mobile clinic is helping to make the procedure in Uganda far more accessible.

  • 31 March 2015
Scratch and text

The African app that helps patients and doctors spot counterfeit medicines

  • 24 March 2015
Home care helps children 'breathe easy'

Looking after a sick child can be a challenge for families. even with the highest level of support. A scheme in South Africa is helping parents - who don't have that support - to look after their children themselves.

  • 7 April 2015
'My life is so much better now'

Smartphones connect patients in rural Africa to specialist eye care.

  • 17 March 2015
Giving newborns 'air to breathe'

The 'air' gadget that helps resuscitate babies with breathing difficulties.

  • 21 April 2015
More health innovations

Video 2:39

3D printed limbs

  • 8 February 2015
Aboard the chemo bus

  • 11 January 2015
Video 2:59

No frills drill

  • 22 December 2014
'Shoebox IVF'

  • 22 June 2014
Features and Analysis

Does fat shaming help people lose weight?

  • 17 September 2019
Beyond Today: Can vaping kill you?

  • 16 September 2019

The woman who became 2,500 people to survive

  • 6 September 2019
My 'anxiety' was actually a rare heart condition

How tracking menstrual cycles helps women in sport

  • 3 September 2019
Student with stoma accused of taking drugs in pub

  • 8 September 2019
