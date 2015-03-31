Med In Africa
Uganda circumcision truck fights HIV
Male circumcision can reduce the risk of HIV by 60%, the WHO says, and a mobile clinic is helping to make the procedure in Uganda far more accessible.
- 31 March 2015
Scratch and text
The African app that helps patients and doctors spot counterfeit medicines
- 24 March 2015
Home care helps children 'breathe easy'
Looking after a sick child can be a challenge for families. even with the highest level of support. A scheme in South Africa is helping parents - who don't have that support - to look after their children themselves.
- 7 April 2015
'My life is so much better now'
Smartphones connect patients in rural Africa to specialist eye care.
- 17 March 2015
Giving newborns 'air to breathe'
The 'air' gadget that helps resuscitate babies with breathing difficulties.
- 21 April 2015
Video 2:39
3D printed limbs
- 8 February 2015
Aboard the chemo bus
- 11 January 2015
Video 2:59
No frills drill
- 22 December 2014
'Shoebox IVF'
- 22 June 2014
