'Ban cartoon characters' on unhealthy food
Tony the Tiger and the Milky Bar Kid should no longer be used to promote items to children, MPs say.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Health
Brain cancer vaccine 'remarkably promising'
A treatment for the cancer that killed Tessa Jowell could help to extend lives, a trial suggests.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Health
New neck brace for motor neurone patients
One patient had "no doubt" that the Sheffield-designed collar had improved his quality of life.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Ex-footballers with dementia 'forgotten'
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Unwanted ovary op pain 'led to suicide'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Woman 'would go to jail for helping dad die'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Doctors' gender pay gap 'to be eliminated'
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Health
One million French smokers quit in a year
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Europe
YouTube stars 'persuade kids to eat more'
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Health
Boots owner denies overcharging NHS
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Health
Breast screen error 'dates back further'
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Health
Cancer patient 'privileged to be alive'
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Health
Video 1:00
Teen bullied for the way he looked
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Video 1:00
What happens when lightning strikes you
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Warning over gardening and DIY accidents
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Health
Will Canada commercialise surrogacy?
- 30 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
How many children are 'severely obese'?
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Health
'I took 57 painkillers a day to get high'
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
Video 1:36
Sad carrot? Pathetic potato? Tips to keep food fresh
- 24 May 2018
- From the section UK
Why DR Congo is confident it will halt Ebola
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Video 3:03
Are we using too much Calpol?
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Health
Are sweeteners healthier than sugar?
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Health
Why Ebola keeps coming back
- 14 May 2018
- From the section Health
