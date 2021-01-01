By Myriam Lahouari

They are strangers, arms outstretched, waiting for the boy to fall.

Minutes earlier, three of them had tried to wrench open the apartment door. But it was too swollen by the heat of the fire.

So the brothers, three and 10 years old, are trapped.

They are crying at a window, 15m (49 feet) up, choking on thick black smoke billowing behind them. To their left, flames rage from a carpet draped over a balcony railing.

Their apartment is in La Villeneuve, a French modernist suburb once heralded as a social utopia, but which has since suffered decades of stigma and neglect.

Hechmi, Walid, and Lucas - the men who tried to force the boys’ door - have run back down the tower block stairs to join four others outside. They are Elyasse, Guelord, Mouhsine and Bilal.

None of the men knows each other. The suburb in Grenoble, south-eastern France, is home to several thousand people - a town within a town.

A crowd is looking on, panicked by the scene unfolding before them. Mouhsine asks if anyone knows the name of the eldest boy.

“Sofiane,” someone replies.

The men call up to Sofiane, telling him that he and his brother have to jump. Guelord shouts that the younger boy needs to go first. Sofiane should throw him down.

The 10-year-old hesitates. He looks at the ground. Behind him the smoke has thickened; the balcony is burning even more fiercely.