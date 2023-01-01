In January 2023 the government passed yet another law, banning people from using words associated with the South Korean dialect. Breaking this law can, in the most extreme cases, also result in execution. Ji Yeon says there are now too many laws to remember, and that people are being taken away without even knowing which one they have supposedly violated. When they ask, the prosecutors simply respond by saying: “You don’t need to know which law you have broken.”

“What these three North Korean people have shared supports the incredible idea that North Korea is even more repressive and totalitarian than it has ever been before,” says Sokeel Park, from the organisation Liberty in North Korea, that helps North Korean escapees.

“This is devastating tragedy that is unfolding,” he says.



Recently there have been signs the authorities could be preparing to open the border. Myong Suk and Chan Ho, who live along the border, say most of those in their towns have now been vaccinated against Covid - with the Chinese vaccine they presume - while in Pyongyang, Ji Yeon says a good number of people have received two shots. Furthermore, customs data shows the country is once again allowing some grain and flour over the border from China, possibly in an attempt to ease shortages and stave off a much-feared famine.



But when North Korea finally decides to reopen, it is unlikely people’s old freedoms will be returned, says Chad O’Carroll, who runs the North Korea monitoring platform NK Pro.

“These systems of control that have emerged during the pandemic are likely to cement. This will make it harder for us to understand the country, and sadly much harder for North Koreans to understand what is happening outside of what they are told.”

There are small signs however that the regime will not emerge unscathed from the hardship it has inflicted on its people over the past three years.

Chan Ho says during the week, people do not think much about changing the system. They are so focused on finding one meal a day, simply happy to have food in front of them. But come the weekend, he, Myong Suk, and Ji Yeon have time to reflect.

They must attend their weekly Life Review Session, compulsory for every citizen. Here they admit to their mistakes and failures, whilst reporting the shortcomings of their neighbours. The sessions are designed to encourage good behaviour and root out dissidents. They could never admit to it in the classroom, but Chan Ho says people have stopped believing the propaganda on TV.

“The state tells us we are nestling in our mother’s bosom. But what kind of mother would execute their child in broad daylight for running to China because they were starving?” he asks.

“Before Covid, people viewed Kim Jong Un positively,” says Myong Suk, “but now almost everyone is full of discontent.”

For more than three years, North Korea has sealed its borders. People are banned from leaving or entering the country. Almost every foreigner who was inside has packed up and left. Three people inside North Korea have risked their lives to tell the BBC what is happening.

Ji Yeon remembers when Kim Jong Un met President Trump in 2018, to negotiate giving up his nuclear weapons. She recalls being filled with hope and laughter, thinking perhaps she might soon be able to travel to foreign countries. The talks broke down, and since then Mr Kim has continued to spend his limited finances on improving his nuclear arsenal, spurning all offers of diplomacy from the international community. In 2022, he conducted a record number of missile tests.

“We were tricked,” says Ji Yeon. “This border closure has taken our lives back 20 years. We feel hugely betrayed.

“The people never wanted this endless weapons development, that brings hardship to generation after generation,” she laments.

Chan Ho blames the international community. “The US and UN seem half-witted,” he says, questioning why they still offer to negotiate with Kim Jong Un, when it is so clear he will not give up his weapons. Instead, the construction worker wishes the US would attack his country.

“Only with a war, and by getting rid of the entire leadership, can we survive,” he says. “Let’s end this one way or another.”

Myong Suk agrees. “If there was a war, people would turn their backs on our government,” she says. “That’s the reality.”

But Ji Yeon hopes for something simpler. She wants to live in a society where people don’t starve, where her neighbours are alive, and where they don’t have to spy on each other. And she wants to eat three meals of rice a day.

The last time we heard from her, she did not have enough to feed her child.

We put our findings to the North Korean (DPRK) government.



A representative from its embassy in London said: “The information you have collected is not entirely factual as it is derived from fabricated testimonies from anti-DPRK forces. The DPRK has always prioritised the interests of the people even at difficult times and has an unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people.



“The people’s well-being is our foremost priority, even in the face of trials and challenges.”

