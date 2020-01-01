After Tulsa

On Twitter and Facebook the next day, there was a slightly forlorn effort by the president’s allies to portray Tulsa as a great success, but the words ring hollow. Trump loyalists went into damage limitation mode. There was an insistence there were no missteps - the event was a success. But all the time they knew someone was going to have to walk the plank. The president does not suffer humiliation like this without someone having to pay the price.

In mid-July it was announced that the campaign manager, Brad Parscale, had been demoted. The Facebook announcement came on the same day that a slew of polls showed Trump’s standing with the public was sliding - and the common factor in all these snapshots of public opinion was an accusation of his erratic handling of the pandemic.

Brad Parscale

There was one group though, that was well and truly celebrating on the day after Tulsa. The claim was that a million had signed up for his rally. But it turned out that many of those who had registered to attend never had any intention of going anywhere near Tulsa. They were a teenage generation of TikTok users who had decided to register for a laugh, to mess with the campaign organisers. It was a huge joke played on the social media masterminds of the Trump campaign, who consider themselves the smartest and most savvy in the business.

At the end of July, Trump announced he was going to shut down TikTok because of its Chinese ownership, and the possibility that the app owners were harvesting data (something the company fiercely denies) and passing it on to the Beijing government. This would be the latest manifestation of an ever-souring relationship with China.

President’s Twitter account and TikTok logo

In the days following the rally it was confirmed that two dozen secret service agents had been quarantined after showing symptoms of the virus.

This was followed by a news conference given by the Tulsa Health Department, where its executive director, Bruce Dart, said the Trump rally “more than likely” contributed to a big spike in coronavirus cases - which the city was now having to grapple with.

Separately, it was announced that Herman Cain had contracted Covid-19, testing positive nine days after the rally. He was admitted to hospital and, on 30 July, there was a sombre announcement - the 74-year-old co-chair of Black Voices for Trump had become the latest victim of coronavirus.

Herman Cain

No one can say with 100% certainty that he contracted the virus at the rally.

The president paid tribute to him saying he had died of the “China virus”. What he doesn’t say is that the last time he was seen in public was at the BOK Center in Tulsa on 20 June.

The maskless Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt also has contracted the virus.

The initial instinct was to press on regardless - act as though nothing untoward had happened. Three days after Tulsa, the president travelled to Phoenix, Arizona, where he spoke at a Students for Trump event to discuss “cancel culture” - the term for when individuals or companies face swift public backlash and boycott over offensive statements or actions. “We’re here today to declare that we will never cave to the left wing and the left-wing intolerance,” the president told his audience, packed tight into the Dream City Megachurch.

Students for Trump event in Arizona

Almost no-one was wearing protective masks and there were no temperature checks for the estimated 3,000-strong audience. The plea to take public-health seriously from the Democratic mayor the day before had fallen on deaf ears. Arizona would soon afterwards become one of the worst hit states - not because of this event, but it further underlined the incompatibility of holding mass, indoor audience events, with people packed tight, when you are fighting coronavirus.

And the campaign had a whole pile of rallies and venues to follow. Next up would be Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a blue-collar state the Democrats only just held on to in 2016, and where the Republicans are eyeing a possible gain in November. In one concession to the growing chorus of concern from public health officials and opponents, it was announced the 11 July rally would be held in a semi-outdoor space - an aircraft hangar, perhaps a test run for future events.

The state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, gave his blessing to the rally taking place - but added he would not be attending, invoking safety concerns related to the coronavirus. And Governor Sununu was not alone. An Ipsos poll published days before the rally found that around 76% of Americans said they were worried about catching the virus - up from 69% in June. And It is the reversal of a trend from April when anxiety about the virus was in decline.

But then enter Tropical Storm Fay. The day before the rally was due to be held it was abruptly called off. A Trump campaign official said it had been postponed for “safety reasons” because of the storm. But for the preceding 12 hours before this announcement, the weather forecast had predicted New Hampshire would not be hit.

Saturday 11 July was a breezy, sunny day in New Hampshire with clear blue skies. Trump taunters were joyfully tweeting. Which brings us to the other narrative - what led to the cancellation of New Hampshire was the fear that this could be another Tulsa, with the president playing to another less than full house.

On 11 July, the president visited a military medical centre in Maryland

Though the president insisted Tulsa was a success - that it brought record numbers of viewers to Fox News; that there were twice the number of people attending than the fire marshal had reported (the president offers no evidence for this claim) - Tulsa has not been repeated. The New Hampshire rally has not been reinstated. There has been no rally since Tulsa.

And most telling of all about the change that Oklahoma brought, was that the plans to have a packed, raucous Republican convention, with balloons and ticker tape and all the hoopla that goes with these quadrennial set pieces have been abandoned too. The convention had been due to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. But when the governor of that state said there would have to be social distancing, the president announced that would not be acceptable, and he would find somewhere else to pack an auditorium. The president would instead give his acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida, after being formally nominated as the Republican candidate.

But even that had to be abandoned. Coronavirus was on the rise again, spiking massively in Florida. It has brought an important reality check for Donald Trump. Few politicians are better at shaping their own reality and imposing their own narrative on the national conversation. Even fewer politicians have shown the same alacrity for doubling down when they are in a tight spot as Trump. Coronavirus has shown the limits of presidential power.