What photo ID do you need to vote in UK elections? Published 56 minutes ago

People in England will need to show photo ID before being allowed to vote at the local elections on 4 May.

The government said the new law will help prevent voter fraud but critics claim the changes will make it harder for some to vote.

What are the new voter ID rules?

Voters need to take photo ID to get their ballot paper in polling stations at local elections, police and crime commissioner elections, and parliamentary by-elections.

From October it will also apply to any general elections that are held in the future.

You don't need to show ID if voting by post.

Why do I need ID to vote?

The government said the measure is to stop votes being stolen, although this is quite unusual in the UK.

Police investigated 315 cases of alleged voter fraud during local and parliamentary elections held in England, Wales and Scotland in May 2021, according to the Electoral Commission. A caution was issued in one case.

The commission said in the past five years there had been "no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud", though some Conservative MPs claim the statistics underplay the issue.

What documents can you show as photo ID?

There are 22 forms of accepted ID. The main ones are:

Passport issued by the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country

Provisional or full driving licence issued by the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state

Others include:

A Blue Badge

Older or Disabled Person's Bus Pass funded by the UK government

Oyster 60+ Card funded by the UK government

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

What if I don't have an acceptable form of ID?

You could exchange a paper driving licence for a photocard or apply for a photocard travel pass if you're aged 60 or over, disabled, or registered blind or partially sighted.

But if you don't have the right photo ID, or the picture doesn't look like you anymore, you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

You'll need to provide your name, date of birth, address, and a recent passport-style digital photograph.

You'll also be asked for your National Insurance number but if you don't know it, or don't have one, a birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill will do.

How do I apply for a voter ID document?

First you need to register to vote. You can do that online or by filling in a paper form and the deadline is 23:59 GMT on Monday 17 April.

You can then apply for a voter ID document online or by post. The deadline to apply is 17:00 GMT on Tuesday 25 April 2023.

Why has voter ID been criticised?

The plan was put forward by the Conservative-led government to "protect the integrity of the ballot box".

Although most people have some form of accepted photo ID, an estimated 2m people don't, and opposition MPs believe the changes will make it more difficult for them to vote.

The Electoral Commission said it creates a barrier to those who vote anonymously and people who are disabled, older, experiencing homelessness, trans or non-binary, or from Gypsy, Roma or Traveller backgrounds.

And the Electoral Reform Society suggested younger voters might be disproportionately affected - highlighting that older people can use bus passes and 60+ Oyster cards as ID but young people can't use railcards or student Oyster cards.

Has voter ID been trialled before?

In England, it was trialled at the 2018 and 2019 local elections.

In both years, participating councils required voters to bring a form of identification. The Electoral Commission said many of the people who were refused a ballot for not having ID did return with it later and the number of those that didn't was fairly small.

Elsewhere, photo ID has been mandatory in Northern Ireland since 2003 due to high levels of in-person electoral fraud and a free electoral ID card was created.

And most European countries require residents to have national ID regardless, meaning no groups of people are discriminated against at the polls.