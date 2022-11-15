What is income tax and how could it change?
Income tax is the amount you pay to the government from the money that you earn, and some other types of income.
It is the single biggest source of funding for the government.
There are reports that the government may change income tax rules in the Autumn Statement on 17 November.
Scotland has different rules to the rest of the UK.
What income do you pay tax on?
You pay income tax on earnings from employment and profits from self-employment.
You also pay it on some benefits and pensions, the money you get from renting out property, and returns from savings and investments above certain allowances.
What is the basic rate of income tax?
You pay the basic rate of income tax on earnings between £12,571 and £50,270 a year.
The basic rate is 20%, so a fifth of the money you earn between those amounts goes to the government.
You do not pay income tax on earnings up to £12,570 - this is known as the tax-free personal allowance.
What is the higher rate of income tax?
The higher rate of income tax is 40%, and is paid on earnings between £50,271 and £150,000 a year.
But once you earn over £100,000 a year, you start losing your tax-free personal allowance.
You lose £1 of your personal allowance for every £2 that your income goes above £100,000, which means if you earn more than £125,140 a year, you no longer get any personal allowance.
What is the additional rate of income tax?
The additional rate of income tax is 45%, and is paid on earnings above £150,000 a year.
The government says about 660,000 people pay the additional rate of income tax.
In its 2019 manifesto, the Conservative party promised not to raise any of these rates of income tax.
What are tax thresholds?
Tax thresholds are the levels of earnings above which people start paying tax, or where higher rates take effect.
That means if you get a pay rise you might end up paying a higher rate of tax on some of the extra money you earn.
You would normally expect the thresholds to increase each year in line with rising prices (inflation), because otherwise the amount you can buy with your money - after you have paid taxes - falls.
But governments have been able to raise more money by freezing these thresholds, without breaking their promises not to increase tax rates.
For example, if you receive a 5% pay rise and thresholds are frozen, you are likely to end up paying more tax at higher rates. This is called fiscal drag.
When Rishi Sunak was chancellor in March 2021, he announced that the personal allowance and the higher rate threshold would be frozen until 2025-26.
At the time, this was expected to raise about an extra £8bn in 2025-26.
But because inflation has gone up so much since then, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says the freeze has also increased in value, and is now expected to be worth an extra £30bn.
Reports suggest the government may decide to freeze those thresholds for a further two years, and that the threshold for the additional rate may even be reduced from £150,000 to £125,000.
What is National Insurance?
For employees, National Insurance is in many ways similar to income tax - it is also a tax on the money you earn.
It is the second biggest source of money for the government.
It works on some of the same thresholds as income tax.
You do not pay it on the first £12,571 you earn a year. It is then charged at 12% on earnings up to £50,271, and it is 2% on any money made above that.
This may vary if you're earning more in some months and less in others.
It is not paid by people over the state pension age even if they are still working.
Employers also have to pay National Insurance.
How is tax different in Scotland?
Some income tax rates are different in Scotland because of powers devolved to the Scottish Parliament.
These are the current income tax rates:
- No tax paid on £12,570 personal allowance
- £12,571 to £14,732 starter rate of 19%
- £14,733 to £25,688 Scottish basic rate of 20%
- £25,689 to £43,662 intermediate rate of 21%
- £43,663 to £150,000 higher rate of 41%
- Above £150,000 top rate of 46%
- Personal allowance reduced by £1 for every £2 earned above £100,000.