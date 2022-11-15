What is income tax and how could it change? Published 10 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images

Income tax is an amount you pay to the government out of money that you earn and some other types of income.

It is the single biggest source of funding for the government.

There are reports that there could be changes to the income tax rules in the government's Autumn Statement.

Scotland has different rules to the rest of the UK.

What is the basic rate of income tax?

You pay the basic rate of income tax on earnings between £12,571 and £50,270 a year.

The basic rate is 20%, so one fifth of the money you earn between those amounts will go to the government in income tax.

You do not pay income tax on earnings up to £12,570 - this is known as the tax-free personal allowance.

What is the higher rate of income tax?

The higher rate of income tax is 40% and it is paid on earnings between £50,271 and £150,000 a year.

Once you earn over £100,000 a year you start losing your tax-free personal allowance.

You lose £1 of your personal allowance for every £2 that your income goes above £100,000, which means if you earn more than £125,140 a year you no longer get a personal allowance.

What is the additional rate of income tax?

The additional rate of income tax is 45% and it is paid on earnings above £150,000 a year.

The government says about 660,000 people pay the additional rate of income tax.

The Conservatives promised in their 2019 manifesto that they would not raise any of these rates of income tax.

What are tax thresholds?

Tax thresholds are the levels of earnings at which people start paying tax or start paying tax at higher rates.

That means if you get a pay rise you might end up paying a higher rate of tax on some of the money you earn.

You would normally expect the thresholds to increase each year in line with rising prices (inflation) because otherwise the amount you can buy with your money - once you have paid taxes - will fall.

But governments have been able to raise more money in taxes by freezing these thresholds, without breaking their promises not to increase tax rates.

For example, if you receive a 5% pay rise and thresholds are frozen, you are likely to end up paying more tax at higher rates. This is called fiscal drag.

When Rishi Sunak was chancellor in March 2021, he announced that the personal allowance and the rate at which people start paying the higher rate of income tax would be frozen until 2025-26.

At the time, this was expected to raise about an extra £8bn in 2025-26, but the Institute for Fiscal Studies says it is now expected to raise an extra £30bn.

It has been reported that the government may decide to freeze those thresholds for another two years, and the threshold for the additional rate may even be reduced from £150,000 to £125,000.

What is National Insurance?

For employees, National Insurance is in many ways similar to income tax - it is also a tax on the money you earn.

It is the second biggest source of money for the government.

It works on some of the same thresholds as income tax.

You do not pay it on the first £12,571 you earn a year.

It is then charged at 12% on earnings up to £50,271, and it is 2% on any money made above that.

This may vary if you're earning more in some months and less in others.

Employers also have to pay National Insurance.

How is it different in Scotland?

Some of the rates are different in Scotland because of powers being devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

These are the current income tax rates:

No tax paid on £12,570 personal allowance

£12,571 to £14,732 starter rate of 19%

£14,733 to £25,688 Scottish basic rate of 20%

£25,689 to £43,662 intermediate rate of 21%

£43,663 to £150,000 higher rate of 41%

Above £150,000 top rate of 46%

Personal allowance reduced by £1 for every £2 earned above £100,000.

What income do you pay tax on?

You pay income tax on your earnings from employment and profits from self-employment.

You also pay it on some benefits, pensions, some of the money you get from renting out property and returns from savings and investments above certain allowances.