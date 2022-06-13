Why is the UK sending asylum seekers to Rwanda? Published 32 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images

Some asylum seekers who arrive in the UK will be sent to Rwanda, under government plans.

It says the scheme - which faces legal challenges - will discourage others from crossing the English Channel.

What is the Rwanda asylum plan?

The five-year trial would see some refugees who arrive in the UK sent to Rwanda, to claim asylum there.

The first are due to be sent on on Tuesday 14 June.

It is thought to be aimed mostly at single, young migrants who arrive through "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods", such as on small boats or hidden in lorries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Rwanda would take responsibility for those sent there. He said migrants would be "entitled to full protection under Rwandan law" with equal access to employment and services.

How many people are being flown to Rwanda?

"Anyone entering the UK illegally" since 1 January would fall under the scheme, with no limit on numbers, the prime minister said.

But the number of people due on the first flight has fallen to close to single figures.

A Home Office source told the BBC that, of the original 37 scheduled to fly, legal challenges about modern slavery and human rights have drastically reduced that number.

According to the charity Care4Calais, 11 people are due to fly.

What is the legal action?

Charities and lawyers representing asylum seekers have launched legal action against the UK Home Office.

The charity Asylum Aid claims the procedure to deport asylum seekers is unfair because it does not allow enough time to access legal aid and appeal for the right to stay in the UK.

Other human rights groups have questioned whether Rwanda is a "safe third country" for asylum seekers and says the policy breaks the European Convention on Human Rights.

A United Nations lawyer told the High Court in London that it "in no way endorses the UK-Rwandan arrangement".

It said refugees were at risk of "serious, irreparable harm" if sent to Rwanda.

What is life like in Rwanda?

Rwanda's government says the country has undergone a development "miracle" since 1994, when a genocidal war killed 800,000 people.

National income has risen tenfold since then. However, about 70 per cent of the country's 13 million people are still subsistence farmers.

Rwanda has adapted hostels near the capital Kigali to house the migrants from the UK.

The country is already home to around 150,000 refugees from neighbouring Burundi and DR Congo.

It also hosts migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe via Libya.

Some refugees work as farm labourers and domestic servants. Most are unemployed, relying on state benefits of about £35 a month.

How much will it cost?

The UK is investing £120m into the "economic development and growth of Rwanda" as part of the deal.

Home Secretary Priti Patel took personal responsibility to push through the policy after being warned there was not enough evidence to show it gave value for money.

The Home Office said the UK asylum system currently costs £1.5bn a year, with more than £4.7m a day spent on hotels to accommodate homeless migrants.

Comparisons have been made to Australia's offshore processing system, which was estimated to cost $957m (£546m) in 2021-22.

The cost of removing people from the UK by charter flight was more than £13,000 per person in 2020.

What have critics said?

The Refugee Council said it was "appalled by the government's cruel and nasty decision".

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England, said "the principle must stand the judgment of God, and it cannot".

And according to newspaper reports, Prince Charles has described the plan as "appalling".

However, the UK government promised to take back control of Britain's borders after Brexit, and Home Secretary Priti Patel has argued no one else is offering solutions to the refugee problem.

How many migrants cross the Channel and who are they?

There were 2,871 arrivals in May 2022, compared with 1,619 in the same month last year.

In the whole of 2021, 28,526 people are known to have crossed in small boats - up from 8,404 in 2020. There have been more than 10,000 so far in 2022. The total figure is set to be much higher than last year, according to Border Force union officials.

In 2021, 75% of all small boat arrivals were men aged 18 to 39, according to Home Office figures.

About 5% were men aged over 40, 7% were women over 18, and 12% were children under 18 (of whom three-quarters were male).

Recently, there has been a greater mix of nationalities making the crossing. Iranians made up 30% of small boat arrivals last year, while 21% were Iraqis, 11% Eritreans and 9% Syrians, says the Home Office.