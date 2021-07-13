Eleventh Night: Policing board member calls for more bonfire controls
- Published
NI Policing Board member Dolores Kelly has called for more controls on bonfires.
The SDLP representative said some progress has been made, but more regulations were needed to manage them.
It comes after a 17-year-old boy sustained burns to his face and body at a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in north Belfast. It is thought he caught fire after adding accelerant to it.
Bonfires were lit in parts of NI as part of Eleventh night celebrations.
According to the police, about 250 bonfires took place over the weekend.
The commission, announced as part of the Fresh Start Agreement, was supposed to help the parties reach consensus on contentious issues surrounding flags, emblems and identity in Northern Ireland, and produce recommendations for the executive to take forward.
'Regulation and penalties'
"There is no law at the moment in relation to bonfires, but there are regulations around the effects bonfires have on the environment, in terms of health and safety and indeed where they are sited," Mrs Kelly told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"There needs to be enforcement of existing regulations and we're not seeing that, people are shying away from their responsibilities across - I would say all of the statutory agencies, including local councils.
"There has to be some sort of model, good practice guidelines, regulations and penalties."
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie told The Nolan Show that the Ballysillan bonfire, at which the teenager was injured, "was not controlled properly and those responsible for it would need to take responsibility for it".
"There has to be a police investigation into this, there has to be a health and safety executive investigation into this, we need to look at this and we need to learn from this," he added.
Mrs Kelly said it was lucky no-one was injured when a bonfire in Portadown collapsed onto a road on Friday night
"I don't think I, or anyone else, could go out and build a pyre of wooden pallets which was going to adversely affect my neighbours, without first going to have some sort of insurance liability in case someone got injured or to repair any damage that I did to public property or other's property, and indeed to be responsible for the conduct of those around who attend the bonfires.
"Those are principles that should apply to everyone."
'Bonfires need to be safe'
Mr Beattie said images of the 17-year-old engulfed in flames were "sickening to see".
"Everybody has to look at this and ask themselves and ask: 'Is this worth it?'
Mr Beattie said there were a number of "near misses" over the Eleventh Night bonfire period.
"Bonfires are a fair expression of identity and culture, they happen around the world in Spain, in Norway, certainly in Great Britain on Guy Fawkes night," he said.
"But these bonfires need to be safe, they need to be controlled, they need to be well supervised and they need to have expert professional engagement to deal with the construction, the lighting and safe distances.
"We need to put that in place to make sure we keep our community safe."