What are the travel rules for Spain, Portugal, Malta and other holiday hotspots?
Adults who have been fully vaccinated through the NHS don't need to self-isolate when they return from most amber list countries. Children also don't have to quarantine.
But each country has its own rules to follow - both at the border and once you make it to your hotel, villa or campsite.
Some of the key rules in place in seven destinations popular with UK holidaymakers are below.
Rules can change quickly, so it's important to check the Foreign Office guidance and government and tourist websites for your destination.
Popular destinations
Portugal
-
Mainland Portugal entry requirements
Mainland Portugal does not yet accept the NHS Covid pass as proof of vaccination. Anyone travelling to the country aged 12 or over must:
- show a negative result from a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before you arrive in Portugal, or a lateral flow test within 48 hours (you should not use the NHS testing service but arrange to take a private test)
- complete a passenger locator card
- be prepared to be temperature-checked upon arrival
Children aged 11 and under do not need to take a test.
-
The Azores entry requirements
The NHS Covid pass is not yet accepted as proof of vaccination. Anyone aged 13 or over travelling to the Azores must:
- complete a passenger locator card
- show a negative PCR test result or show proof of having recently recovered from Covid
- complete a local form
- take extra Covid tests if staying for more than a week
Check the regional government's website for information.
-
Madeira entry requirements
Anyone aged 12 or over travelling to Madeira must complete and submit a questionnaire and complete a passenger locator card.
You must also do one of the following:
- take a PCR test before travel and upload the result to the traveller questionnaire
- prepare to be tested on arrival
- prove you are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid
The NHS Covid Pass (England and Wales) can be used as evidence of vaccination status.
If you live in Scotland, NHS letters will be accepted. There is a Covid certificate for Northern Ireland residents.
Check Madeira's official tourist website for more information.
-
Covid rules in Portugal
A number of restrictions are in place:
- keep a social distance of 2m (6ft)
- face masks must be worn in all enclosed spaces, and also outdoors where it is not possible to maintain social distance
- restaurants, bars and cafes must close by 02:00
- nightclubs can serve drinks, but no dancing is allowed
- drinking in public is only allowed while seated at a restaurant or cafe
- a maximum of eight people can eat together indoors in a restaurant (15 outdoors)
- hotels and other accommodation will probably require an NHS vaccination certificate or recent negative tests before check-in
- eating inside restaurants on weekends and public holidays, or attending some cultural events, may require proof of a recent negative Covid test for over-12s or the EU Digital COVID Certificate
- public transport has limited occupancy
- cultural facilities are at 75% capacity
- beaches have one-way systems and sunshades/towels should be 3m (9ft) apart
- check beach occupancy levels and avoid "red" or "amber" ones
- golf courses are open
UK Foreign Office travel advice for Portugal
The Visit Portugal website has more information
-
Return to UK
Mainland Portugal is on the amber travel list. Check the rules for returning home to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Adults entering the UK from an amber-list country no longer have to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated by the NHS. Adults entering from the EU or the US do not have to quarantine if they have received a full EMA or FDA-recognised vaccination.
The quarantine requirement has also been lifted for all under-18s.
UK passengers will have to prove their vaccination status with either the NHS Covid Pass in England or Wales, an NHS letter in Scotland, or Covid certificate in Northern Ireland.
Everyone aged 11 or over will still have to take a private test within three days before returning, and two days after return (12s and over in Scotland). Children aged 5-10 will also need to test on day two of return.
If you return from an amber list country and are not fully vaccinated (and are aged 18+) you will need to quarantine at home for 10 days and take an extra PCR test eight days after you get back.
The Azores and Madeira are green list destinations (although Madeira is currently on the green watchlist, which means it may return to amber at short notice). You will not have to quarantine on your return, but you must pay for tests before your departure for the UK and two days after your return.
Spain
-
Entry requirements
Everyone aged 12 or over arriving in Spain from the UK must present either:
- a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travelling
- proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travel
The NHS Covid Pass can be used as evidence of vaccination status if you are travelling from England or Wales.
If you live in Scotland, NHS letters will be accepted. There is a Covid certificate for Northern Ireland residents.
In addition, you must complete a health control form no more than 48 hours before travelling to Spain by air or sea.
A negative Covid test, proof of vaccination or proof of Covid-recovery may be required to cross the French border into Spain.
If travelling via Gibraltar, check the latest Foreign Office travel advice.
-
Covid rules in Spain
Across Spain, you need to observe the following rules:
- wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces (and crowded outdoor spaces) - applies to anyone aged 6 or over
- maintain a social distance of 1.5m (5ft)
- follow any Covid safety measures put in place in hotels, bars, shops or restaurants
Spanish regions may impose their own local restrictions, such as overnight curfews, limits on gatherings or on the number of people allowed at beaches or other public areas. You should check with local and regional authorities for advice.
The Foreign Office has specific healthcare guidance for UK nationals visiting Spain.
Tourist accommodation in the Canary Islands (and some other parts of Spain) requires proof of either full vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid.
-
Return to UK
Spain (including the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands) is on the amber travel list. Check the rules for returning home to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Adults entering the UK from an amber-list country no longer have to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated by the NHS. Adults entering from the EU or the US do not have to quarantine if they have received a full EMA or FDA-recognised vaccination.
The quarantine requirement has also been lifted for all under-18s.
UK passengers will have to prove their vaccination status with either the NHS Covid Pass in England or Wales, an NHS letter in Scotland, or Covid certificate in Northern Ireland.
Everyone aged 11 or over will still have to take a private test within three days before returning - the UK government says this should preferably be a PCR test.
Another test is required two days after return for anyone aged 11 and over (12 and over in Scotland). Children aged 5-10 will also need to test on day two of return.
If you return from an amber list country and are not fully vaccinated (and are aged 18+) you will need to quarantine at home for 10 days and take an extra PCR test eight days after you get back.
Malta
-
Entry requirementsUK visitors (12 and over) must be fully vaccinated
Only fully vaccinated adults can travel to Malta from the UK.
Children aged 5-11 can travel with fully-vaccinated adults, but must show evidence of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours before arrival. Under-fives will not need a test.
Children aged 12-17 will only be able to enter Malta if they are fully vaccinated. However, the UK is not currently vaccinating most children under the age of 16.
If you're travelling from England or Wales, you can show the NHS Covid Pass as evidence of vaccination status.
If you live in Scotland, NHS letters will be accepted. There is a Covid certificate for Northern Ireland residents.
Adults are not required to take a PCR test.
You must complete a passenger locator and public health declaration form before you travel, and show it to officials both on departure from the UK and arrival in Malta.
-
Covid rules
Face coverings:
- are still compulsory in indoor and outdoor public places
- advised but no longer required on beaches
Two people together, with proof of vaccination, can remove their masks in an outdoor public place.
Other rules:
- two-metre (6ft) social distancing encouraged
- restaurants and cafes are open (six per table)
- public gatherings limited to six people or one household
- nightclubs are closed
-
Return to UKGreen list
Malta is on the green list.
You do not need to quarantine on your return to the UK but you must:
- pay for and take a Covid test before your return journey
- pay for and take another Covid test two days after your return
Greece
-
Entry requirements
UK tourists are allowed, but you must complete a passenger locator form before travelling, which will give you a QR code.
Everyone aged 12 or over must also provide one of the following:
- a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours before arrival
- a negative rapid antigen test, taken within 48 hours before arrival
- proof of recovery from Covid (a positive PCR result dated 30-180 days before travel)
- proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival
If you're travelling from England or Wales, you can show the NHS Covid Pass as evidence of vaccination status.
If you live in Scotland, NHS letters will be accepted. There is a Covid certificate for Northern Ireland residents.
You may have to take a rapid Covid test on arrival in Greece, with quarantine in a hotel for at least 10 days if positive.
You may also have to self-isolate if other passengers on your flight or ferry test positive.
-
Covid rules in Greece
You must wear a face mask in all indoor public and communal spaces, including work-places and on public transport.
Travel to and between most Greek islands requires either:
- a negative Covid test (PCR up to 72 hours before travel, rapid test up to 24 hours before travel)
- proof of vaccination/recovery
- a signed self-test declaration
The islands of Lefkada, Evia and Salamina are the only exceptions to this rule.
Discover Greece says:
Outdoor restaurants, cafes and bars are open up to 85% capacity, serving only seated customers and 10 people per table
Indoor restaurants and entertainment venues require guests to prove they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid within the last six months. Customers must be seated to be served and under-18s must take a rapid Covid-19 test
Some restrictions vary from region to region - you may need to check local guidance.
-
Return to UK
Greece is on the amber travel list. Check the rules for returning home to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Adults entering the UK from an amber-list country no longer have to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated by the NHS. Adults entering from the EU or the US do not have to quarantine if they have received a full EMA or FDA-recognised vaccination.
The quarantine requirement has also been lifted for all under-18s.
UK passengers will have to prove their vaccination status with either the NHS Covid Pass in England or Wales, an NHS letter in Scotland, or Covid certificate in Northern Ireland.
Everyone aged 11 or over will still have to take a private test within three days before returning, and two days after return (12s and over in Scotland). Children aged 5-10 will also need to test on day two of return.
If you return from an amber list country and are not fully vaccinated (and are aged 18+) you will need to quarantine at home for 10 days and take an extra PCR test eight days after you get back.
Italy
-
Entry requirements
Travellers from the UK must complete an online digital form, which will generate a QR code. You may be asked to present this before travel or by the border police. A paper form can also be completed if you do not have an electronic device.
There is no need to quarantine if you can prove you are fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR or antigen test result, taken within 48 hours before entering Italy.
The NHS Covid Pass will be accepted as proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated under-18s are exempt from quarantine if they travel with a fully vaccinated adult.
Unvaccinated travellers, or those arriving without proof of vaccination and a negative test, will be required to self-isolate for five days. You will need to contact the regional health office to tell them where you will be self-isolating. You will also have to take a test at the end of the five-day period.
Everyone arriving in Italy must also call the local Covid-19 helpline within 48 hours of arrival - to inform them of your visit.
All air passengers must wear a "medical mask" on flights to and from Italy according to airport regulations.
Children under the age of six do not need to test.
The Italian embassy in London has more information.
-
Covid rules in Italy
A “green pass”, also known as an EU Digital COVID Certificate, is needed to access many public spaces - these include indoor seating in bars and restaurants, museums, exhibitions, swimming pools, fairs and large events. The pass is also required to travel on most public transport between regions.
Tourists are required to show a green pass if they wish to use hotel facilities including swimming pools, gyms and spas.
A UK vaccination record will be accepted as a green pass but it must be in the form of a digital QR code. You can also obtain a 48-hour green pass if you can test negative to a rapid Covid test at a local pharmacy. Children under 12 are exempt from presenting a green pass.
Many restrictions have now been relaxed but the following are still in place:
- masks required in indoor public spaces, and in all outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible (children under six not included)
- social distancing of 1m (3ft)
- shops, cinemas, theatres and museums are open with limited capacity and reserved seating; museums and exhibits should be pre-booked at least one day in advance
UK Foreign Office travel advice for Italy
-
Return to UK
Italy is on the amber travel list. Check the rules for returning home to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Adults entering the UK from an amber-list country no longer have to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated by the NHS. Adults entering from the EU or the US do not have to quarantine if they have received a full EMA or FDA-recognised vaccination.
The quarantine requirement has also been lifted for all under-18s.
UK passengers will have to prove their vaccination status with either the NHS Covid Pass in England or Wales, an NHS letter in Scotland, or Covid certificate in Northern Ireland.
Everyone aged 11 or over will still have to take a private test within three days before returning, and two days after return (12s and over in Scotland). Children aged 5-10 will also need to test on day two of return.
If you return from an amber list country and are not fully vaccinated (and are aged 18+) you will need to quarantine at home for 10 days and take an extra PCR test eight days after you get back.
France
-
France entry requirements
If you are fully vaccinated you can enter France from the UK as long as you:
- provide proof of your vaccination status
- complete a "sworn statement"
Fully vaccinated adult travellers don't have to provide proof of a negative PCR/antigen test result - but children aged 12 or over travelling with them do.
If you're travelling from England or Wales, you can show the NHS Covid Pass as evidence of vaccination status.
If you live in Scotland, NHS letters will be accepted. There is a Covid certificate for Northern Ireland residents.
If you are not fully vaccinated, you will only be allowed entry for essential reasons. Over-12s will need to present a negative PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours before departure. Self-administered tests are not accepted. You must complete a certificate of international travel and agree to seven days' isolation.
-
Covid rules in France
Face masks are required in all enclosed public spaces.
- No requirement to wear a mask in outdoor public spaces, with some exceptions (gatherings, queues, markets, stadiums)
- Children under 11 not required to wear masks
Adults need a "pass sanitaire" to attend larger events and for entry to a wide range of venues including bars, restaurants, museums, or to use some types of public transport including planes and long-distance trains.
To obtain a pass sanitaire you will need either:
- a vaccination certificate, illustrating that you are fully vaccinated (the French government will accept proof from UK travellers through the NHS App, by downloading or printing the document, or by presenting an NHS letter)
- a negative PCR/antigen test result from the past 48 hours
- a document (dated more than 11 days ago and less than six months ago) proving you have recently recovered from Covid
If you're travelling from England, you can use the NHS Covid Pass QR code to get a pass sanitaire. Those vaccinated in Wales can download a PDF certificate to get a QR code.
People vaccinated in Northern Ireland can demonstrate their vaccination status by presenting a QR code from the COVIDCert NI digital wallet, downloaded pdf certificate, or printed certificate.
Scottish vaccine certificates are not yet accepted for domestic use in France - but travellers from Scotland can apply for a QR code from the French government. You will need to provide the following by email:
- A vaccination certificate
- A valid passport
- Return travel tickets
From 30 September, children aged 12-17 will also need a pass sanitaire.
Extra restrictions have been put in place in some French islands including Corsica, Guadalupe and Martinique
-
Return to UK
France is on the amber travel list. Check the rules for returning home to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Adults entering the UK from an amber-list country no longer have to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated by the NHS. Adults entering from the EU or the US do not have to quarantine if they have received a full EMA or FDA-recognised vaccination.
The quarantine requirement has also been lifted for all under-18s.
UK passengers will have to prove their vaccination status with either the NHS Covid Pass in England or Wales, an NHS letter in Scotland, or Covid certificate in Northern Ireland.
Everyone aged 11 or over will still have to take a private test within three days before returning, and two days after return (12s and over in Scotland). Children aged 5-10 will also need to test on day two of return.
If you return from an amber list country and are not fully vaccinated (and are aged 18+) you will need to quarantine at home for 10 days and take an extra PCR test eight days after you get back.
The French islands of La Reunion and Mayotte are on the red list
Turkey
-
Turkey's entry requirements
UK visitors to Turkey must:
- provide a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before arrival
- complete an online form within 72 hours of arrival
- expect a medical check for coronavirus symptoms, including temperature tests
Turkey is on the UK's red list of countries because of concerns about the number of Covid cases - the government says you should not travel there, and most normal holiday insurance policies are likely to be invalid.
-
Covid rules in Turkey
Provinces are split into four tiers - low to very high - according to Covid-19 risk.
- nationwide curfews have been removed
-
Return to UKRed list - hotel quarantine
Turkey is on the red travel list. Follow the red rules when you return.
You will have to pay for 10-days' self-isolation in a hotel and take two further Covid tests.
Direct flights from Turkey to England have resumed to designated terminals at Heathrow and Birmingham.
You might also find looking at this table useful - showing Covid case numbers and vaccine doses by country.
When comparing figures from different countries it is important to bear in mind that not all governments are recording coronavirus cases and deaths in the same way. You should also consider the population size of each nation.
