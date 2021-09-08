What are the travel rules for Spain, Portugal, Malta and other holiday hotspots?

Mainland Portugal is on the amber travel list. Check the rules for returning home to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Adults entering the UK from an amber-list country no longer have to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated by the NHS. Adults entering from the EU or the US do not have to quarantine if they have received a full EMA or FDA-recognised vaccination.

The quarantine requirement has also been lifted for all under-18s.

UK passengers will have to prove their vaccination status with either the NHS Covid Pass in England or Wales, an NHS letter in Scotland, or Covid certificate in Northern Ireland.

Everyone aged 11 or over will still have to take a private test within three days before returning, and two days after return (12s and over in Scotland). Children aged 5-10 will also need to test on day two of return.

If you return from an amber list country and are not fully vaccinated (and are aged 18+) you will need to quarantine at home for 10 days and take an extra PCR test eight days after you get back.

The Azores and Madeira are green list destinations (although Madeira is currently on the green watchlist, which means it may return to amber at short notice). You will not have to quarantine on your return, but you must pay for tests before your departure for the UK and two days after your return.