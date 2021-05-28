Spain, Portugal and other holiday hotspots - what you need to know
Foreign holidays are back, but organising a trip isn't straightforward.
Here's what you need to know about visiting six top destinations - Portugal, Spain, Greece, France, Italy and Turkey.
What are the UK's rules?
Foreign holidays are legal, although Welsh residents have been asked not to travel abroad.
England's traffic light list classes destinations as green, amber or red. Similar rules apply in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
There's no quarantine when you return from a green country. However, you must pay for Covid tests before and after you travel and complete a passenger locator form.
The government says you should not holiday in amber and red countries. Quarantine rules apply and there are extra tests.
Portugal: No quarantine
Travel to Portugal
Portugal is open to UK tourists, but you must:
- Show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure
- Complete a passenger locator card
- Have your temperature checked when you arrive
- Complete extra forms for Madeira/Porto Santo and the Azores
- Take extra Covid tests if staying over a week in the Azores
Follow the green list rules when you return to the UK. The government has a list of private clinics for Covid tests in Portugal.
Covid cases in Portugal:
- 31 confirmed Covid cases per 100,000 people per week (seven-day average) - cases stable. (UK - 26 cases)
- 52 total vaccine doses administered per 100 people. (UK - 91 doses)
(source: Our World in Data, 27 May)
What are the rules in Portugal?
Face coverings must be worn in public, but aren't required while sunbathing or swimming.
Visit Portugal and the UK Foreign Office advise (as of 28 May):
- Restaurants/pavement cafes can seat six together indoors (10 outdoors) and must close at 22:30
- Bars and nightclubs remain closed
- Shops shut at 21:00 on weekdays and 19:00 at weekends
- Beaches have one-way systems, sunshades and towels should be three metres apart
- Check beach-occupancy levels, avoid "red" and "amber" ones
- Golf courses, museums and art galleries are open
- Public transport is limited to two-thirds capacity
- Fines up to €100 if you breach regulations
Accommodation must have a Covid "contingency plan", and multiple households can share. Campsites have two-thirds capacity.
Rules apply to sharing a hire car.
Spain: No Covid test
Travel to Spain
- There are no entry restrictions or Covid testing for UK arrivals by air - unless you recently visited a "risk" country
- You need to complete a health control form before travel
- You need to present a negative Covid test if crossing the French border into Spain
If travelling via Gibraltar, check the latest Foreign Office travel advice.
Covid cases in Spain:
- 68 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people per week (seven-day average) - cases stable. (UK - 26 cases)
- 54 total vaccine doses administered per 100 people. (UK - 91 cases)
What are the rules in Spain?
A nationwide state of emergency has ended, but local rules remain.
These include overnight curfews and limits on meeting inside homes or in public. Beach rules vary by region.
Across Spain:
- Face coverings (for those over the age of six) should be worn in most public places
- Social distancing of 1.5m
- Most shops, bars and restaurants are open
- Museums and galleries have reduced capacity
In accommodation:
A negative Covid test may be required when checking in.
Greece: Accepting UK visitors
Travel to Greece
UK tourists are allowed entry.
You must complete a passenger locator form and will receive a QR code.
Everyone (aged five and over) must provide either:
- A negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of arrival
- Proof of two vaccinations at least 14 days before arrival. (If you live in England, Greece will accept the NHS app or an NHS letter)
You may have to take a rapid Covid test on arrival, with quarantine in a hotel for at least 10 days if positive. You may also have to self-isolate if other passengers on your flight/ferry test positive later.
Covid cases in Greece:
- 111 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people per week (seven-day average) - cases stable. (UK - 26)
- 50 total vaccine doses administered per 100 people. (UK - 91)
What are the rules in Greece?
National and local restrictions remain under regular review:
- You must wear face coverings in public places (indoors and outdoors)
- A curfew is in place from 00:30 to 05:00
- No more than three people can travel in a taxi or private vehicle (unless in the same family)
Travel across mainland Greece and the islands of Lefkada, Evia and Salamina is allowed. Travel to other Greek islands requires a negative test (or proof of vaccination).
Discover Greece says:
- Restaurants, cafes and bars cannot play music and only six people can sit together
- Beaches are open, with umbrellas at least 4m apart and two sunbeds per umbrella
- Museums and archaeological sites have reduced capacity
- Theatres and live events can operate
Tourist accommodation must have Covid action plans.
France: Seven-day quarantine
Travel to France
The French Government says travel from foreign countries is "strongly discouraged".
From 31 May, you can only enter from the UK if you:
- Have a "pressing reason"
- Provide a negative PCR test result (within 48 hours of departure)
- Self-isolate for seven days
Covid cases in France:
- 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people per week (seven-day average) - cases falling. (UK - 26)
- 50 total vaccine doses administered per 100 people. (UK - 91)
What are the rules in France?
Face coverings are compulsory for anyone aged 11 or over on public transport and in many public places.
The Foreign Office and Explore France advise:
- A national curfew is in place from 21:00 to 06:00
- Most shops, museums, zoos and monuments can reopen
- Bars cafes and restaurants can open outdoors only, with six people per table
Tourist accommodation, including camping and caravan sites, can open. Hotel restaurant/bar areas must stay closed.
The next relaxation is due on 9 June when:
- Indoor hospitality will reopen (six per table)
- The curfew will be pushed back until 23:00
- France is expected to open up more to foreign tourists
Italy: No quarantine
Travel to Italy
Italy no longer requires 10 days' quarantine on arrival at airports - as long as you present a negative Covid test result (taken within 48 hours).
You must:
- Complete an EU digital passenger locator form
- Call the Covid-19 helpline (for the region you are in) within 48 hours, to inform them of your visit
Covid cases in Italy:
- 48 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people per week (seven-day average) - cases falling. (UK - 26)
- 54 total vaccine doses administered per 100 people. (UK - 91)
What are the rules in Italy?
The UK Foreign Office and Italy's official tourism website advise:
- Face coverings are mandatory in public spaces (indoors and outdoors) for all aged six and above
- Shops, ice cream parlours and pastry shops are open
- Bars/restaurants can open outdoors until 22:00 (indoor table service from 1 June until 18:00)
- Four people can sit at a restaurant table (more if from same household)
- A nightly curfew is in place
- Public transport has 50% capacity
- Beaches and open air swimming pools can open
- Beach umbrellas must have 10 sq m of free space
- Cinemas, theatres and museums have limited capacity
Turkey: 10-day hotel quarantine
Travel to Turkey
Visitors to Turkey must complete an online form within 72 hours of travel.
- Expect a medical evaluation for coronavirus symptoms, including temperature tests
Follow the red list rules when you return to the UK - including 10-days quarantine in a hotel and taking two Covid tests after arrival.
Covid cases in Turkey:
- 72 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people per week (seven-day average) - cases falling. (UK - 26)
- 34 total vaccine doses administered per 100 people. (UK - 91)
What are the rules in Turkey?
There are nationwide curfews until at least 1 June. Provinces are split into four tiers by Covid-19 risk from low to very high.
- Face coverings must be worn outside of private homes
- Smoking in public is banned
- Restaurants have limited opening hours for takeaways and deliveries only
- Most shops open between 10:00 and 17:00
- Public transport limited to 50% capacity