How many violent attacks and sexual assaults on women are there? By Lucy Gilder & Jennifer Clarke

BBC News

It's a year since Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and killed by a serving Metropolitan police officer.

A few months later, Sabina Nessa was murdered in a London park.

Their deaths - and those of other victims - sparked widespread discussions about women's safety in Britain.

How many women are killed every year?

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), between April 2020 and March 2021, 177 women were murdered in England and Wales, compared to 416 men. This means 30% of those killed were women.

The same number of women - 177 - were killed between April 2019 to March 2020, compared with 495 men.

In Scotland between 2019-20 and 2020-21, the number of murdered women dropped from 19 to 10, while the number of men killed increased from 47 to 48. In the past year, 17% of all murder victims in Scotland were female.

What proportion of women knew their killer?

The most recent data from the ONS shows that 60% of the women killed in England or Wales knew their suspected killer, compared to 44% of male victims.

Around a third of suspects were a current or former partner. This is the most common relationship between victim and attacker where one exists.

In Scotland, over two-fifths of female victims were killed by their partner or ex-partner.

How many sexual assaults against women are there?

In England and Wales a total of 40,572 women were victims of sexual assault in the year ending September 2021, an increase of 13% from the previous year (35,029 offences). This is the highest number of sexual offences ever recorded within a 12-month period.

In the year ending September 2021, 41,332 women were victims of rape, also the highest annual figure recorded to date. This is an increase of 10% from the previous year (37,502 offences).

In the last year, 2,298 cases of rape or attempted rape were recorded by the police in Scotland.

Despite the record increase in the number of offences being reported, the End Violence Against Women Coalition believes the real total is much higher:

"We know that these figures are still just the tip of the iceberg," says director Andrea Simon.

"Many women do not feel able to report [sexual assault] to police, for reasons ranging from societal cultures of victim-blaming, to myths and stereotypes that impact how survivors are treated."

How many women report domestic abuse and stalking?

The police recorded 872,911 offences related to domestic abuse in England and Wales in the year ending September 2021. This is a 5% increase on the 835,319 offences recorded in the previous year. An ONS survey estimated that estimated 1.6 million women aged 16 to 74 years experienced domestic abuse in the year up to March 2020.

In addition, 690,929 incidents of stalking and harassment were recorded by police over the same period, a 21% rise on the previous year. An estimated 4.6% of the adult female population in England and Wales were victims of stalking offences between April 2019 and March 2020.

It is possible some of the increase may be a result of changes to the way police identify and record stalking cases. Victims may also feel more confident reporting offences.

In Scotland in 2020-2021, police recorded 65,251 domestic abuse incidents. In four out of every five cases, the victim was female and the accused male.

During the same period in Scotland, 1,045 stalking charges were also reported.

How much domestic violence against women is committed by police officers?

In June 2021, BBC research found that UK police forces had received more than 800 allegations of domestic abuse against officers and staff over the previous five years.

Just 43 cases - about 5% of the total - were prosecuted. Victims said they did not think their complaints were properly investigated.

A Channel 4 investigation found similar evidence.

The College of Policing told the BBC it was investigating how allegations of domestic abuse are treated when they involve police offers.

How did the police and government respond to Sarah Everard's death?

Much of the horror around the Sarah Everard case was because her killer Wayne Couzens was a serving Metropolitan police officer who kidnapped her through a fake arrest.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2021.

The Met was also criticised for the way it policed a vigil for Sarah Everard held in south west London.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced an inquiry into the "systematic failures" which allowed him to remain a police officer, despite previous allegations of sexual misconduct.

But Sarah Everard was not an isolated case.

Last April, it emerged the Met Police was investigating allegations that a serving officer raped two female colleagues.

Image source, Henry/Smallman family Image caption, Bibaa Henry (left) and Nicole Smallman were found in bushes at Fryent Country Park in Wembley

In December, Met Police constables Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were jailed for 33 months for taking and sharing photos of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.

In February, the Met was also forced to apologise after the police watchdog highlighted "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment within its ranks.

What is the government doing to tackle violence against women?

After Sarah Everard's murder, the government announced immediate measures to improve the safety of women and girls, which included additional funding for street lighting and CCTV, as well as a pilot scheme to place plain clothes officers in bars and clubs.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Women's Aid CEO Farah Nazeer says "too many women tell us their experiences at the hands of violent men are belittled"

The House of Lords proposed making misogyny a specific hate crime offence under the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, but MPs rejected their call.

The Femicide Census project collects information about women who have been killed in the UK. Founders Karen Ingala Smith and Clarrie O'Callaghan say the government must go further:

"We want the state to be accountable for preventing and prosecuting men's violence against women. We want perpetrators brought to justice but better still, we want the killing of women by men - femicide - to stop.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women's Aid says the government must take the issue of women's safety more seriously.

"Far too many women continue to tell us that their experiences at the hands of violent men are belittled, disbelieved and dismissed by police and the criminal justice system."