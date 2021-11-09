Cladding: Why is it unsafe and what money has the government promised? Published 23 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Residents of some blocks deemed to be unsafe have been forced to leave

Flat owners should not have to pay for dangerous cladding to be removed from their buildings, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said.

He said plans for a loan scheme to help pay for repairs required after the Grenfell fire had been paused.

What is cladding and how does it affect flat owners?

Cladding is the process of adding a new layer of material to the outside of a building.

It may be installed to increase insulation or weather protection, or to improve the building's appearance.

But some cladding has been found to be combustible, prompting a building safety crisis affecting thousands.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Builders remove cladding from a block in Greater Manchester

Freeholders, who own the land the building sits on, are supposed to absorb the cost of making buildings safe where possible.

But in practice this is often passed on to their leaseholders. Most flat owners come under this category.

These leaseholders have had to pay for extra fire safety measures - sometimes including patrols - until cladding or insulation is stripped off.

For many people, the cost can run into tens of thousands of pounds, the End our Cladding Scandal group said.

It can also be difficult for them to sell their property - even if the cladding is classed as low risk - as many lenders have refused to offer mortgages on them.

What is the government saying?

Mr Gove, who was appointed in September, said he was "unhappy with the principle of leaseholders having to pay" towards refurbishments, despite schemes aimed at capping their costs.

The government has pledged over £5bn to remove unsafe cladding from the highest-risk buildings - those over 18m high - partly funded by a levy on the biggest developers.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Residents of an estate in Camden, north London, were asked to evacuate in 2017 due to cladding concerns

For lower-rise buildings between 11m and 18m, the government announced a loan scheme to help pay for cladding removal. But Mr Gove said this had now been paused.

Campaigners have said many people living in buildings under 18m would be "saddled with debt" under the scheme.

The government has said the height distinction is based on the level of risk. It says buildings between 18 and 30 metres high are four times as likely to have a fire with "fatalities or serious casualties" than apartment buildings in general.

What about other safety measures?

As well as concerns about cladding costs, campaigners say thousands of leaseholders also face large bills to pay for other safety measures not covered by the scheme.

This includes fire breaks, new balconies, safety doors and sprinkler systems.

Mr Gove said it was his intention to offer support for these costs.

How is it connected to the Grenfell fire tragedy?

In June 2017, a fire broke out in the Grenfell Tower block in west London, killing 72 people.

The first phase of an inquiry said cladding installed during refurbishment helped the fire spread because it was made from combustible material.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Grenfell fire protesters have campaigned for more clarity over the cladding used on the tower block

Safety inspections on other high-rise blocks revealed not just dangerous cladding, but other fire safety faults including defective insulation, flammable balconies and missing fire breaks.

How many people do cladding issues affect?

There isn't a single number on this.

The government identified 462 high-rise residential buildings with dangerous cladding. It has been fully removed from more than 200 of these, with removal work under way on most of the others.

But these figures only cover buildings that are over 18m tall and have the type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower.

The government does not supply regular statistics on other types of building.