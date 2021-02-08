How can children make up for lost school time?
By Oliver Barnes
BBC News
- Published
A massive task lies ahead for schools as they try to make up for the teaching time lost to pupils during the pandemic.
Schoolchildren in the UK will have missed out on several months of face-to-face teaching by February half-term, as a result of Covid-19 school closures.
What are the options to help them catch up?
National Tutoring Programme
One-to-one tuition is seen as a proven method of helping children catch up.
Weekly sessions could help a student make three to six months of academic progress, with particularly large gains in literacy and numeracy among primary-school pupils, according to four recent UK studies.
The government has allocated £350m of funding for the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) in England, with more money due next financial year.
And more than 100,000 disadvantaged pupils have accessed the service since it began, in November.
But the NTP has offered only online tuition since January.
And many of the tutors are university students.
Prof Lee Elliott Major, from the University of Exeter, who first proposed the scheme, early last year, says: "The evidence is thin about tutoring done online not by professionals.
"So the exact impact of the NTP is unclear at the moment."
How much money has been promised?
- In England, £1.3bn of funding has been made available for catch-up programmes
- In Scotland, the administration has promised £127m in funding to help disadvantaged pupils
- Tens of millions of pounds have also been put into catch-up schemes in Wales and Northern Ireland
Repeating the school year
The practice of retaking a whole year is common in some countries, such as Germany and the US, but rare in the UK.
The Education Policy Institute (EPI) think tank has suggested it could help pupils whose education has fallen behind.
But the Association of School and College Leaders says the idea would be practical for a small number of students only.
Large-scale repetition would create "a log-jam in the system" and have huge knock-on effects on funding for universities.
The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) estimates it would cost £6,000 per pupil per year in England.
And pupils who repeat a year make an average of four months' less academic progress than those at a similar level who continue on to the next school year, research suggests.
Summer schools
The prime minister has told MPs the government would work to develop initiatives for summer schools in England.
And Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she was "willing to discuss all possibilities" for keeping schools open over the summer.
Summer schools with qualified teachers leading intensive small-group tuition can enable up to four months of academic progress, according to the EEF.
They need a strong academic component, chief executive Becky Francis says.
Although, sporting and other fun activities can also contribute to children's emotional well-being.
But she adds: "Staffing summer schools will be a challenge because of burnout among teachers."
And disadvantaged pupils, who benefit most, are less likely to take up the offer, evidence suggests.
Two summer school trials run by the EEF saw less than 50% attendance among students in the target group.
Extending school days
Disadvantaged pupils can benefit from longer school days, US research suggests.
And Robert Halfon, who chairs the Education Select Committee, told BBC News he had suggested the idea as "a serious solution for the government to consider" in England.
The extra teaching time could be provided by "civil society instead of teachers", he says.
After-school clubs cost about £7 a session, the EEF estimates.
But adding two extra weeks of school time a year would cost £260 per primary- and £360 per secondary-school pupil.
Increased well-being support
There have been calls for extra funding for mental-health support for schoolchildren, to help ease their return to the classroom and improve their chances of catching up.
Teaching staff trained to improve emotional well-being can help pupils make substantial attainment progress, EEF research suggests.
And the EPI has proposed £650m of extra funding for additional school staff and in-school counselling programmes in England.
"Remedial well-being work will be necessary to achieve [academic] catch-up", it says, particularly for disadvantaged pupils.