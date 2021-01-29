Mother and baby homes: Eamon Martin supports public inquiry
- Published
The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has said he would support a public inquiry into what happened at mother and baby homes across NI.
Archbishop Eamon Martin was speaking on BBC NI's The View programme on Thursday night.
He also agreed that victims of mother and baby homes should be entitled to compensation.
Archbishop Martin appealed to anyone in Northern Ireland who has information on what happened to women and children at the homes to "lift the lid on this stark reality and let the glaring light of truth shine in".
The research into the homes was commissioned by the Department of Health and carried out by Queen's University and Ulster University.
It examined eight mother and baby homes, a number of former workhouses, four Magdalene Laundries and sought personal testimony from women and children with "lived experience" of the institutions.
Mother-and-baby institutions housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage and the laundries were Catholic-run workhouses that operated across the island of Ireland.
It examined a number of issues including whether a public inquiry should be held.
'I'm deeply sorry'
The findings of the research included details of how some were the victims of sexual crime, including rape and incest.
Speaking on The View, Archbishop Martin said any inquiry "will require a very firm legislative and statutory framework... in order to help these people understand their story".
First Minister Arlene Foster has said that there would be a "new independent investigation" .
Meanwhile Judith Gillespie, who chaired the executive's independent inter-departmental working group on the issue, said a public inquiry was "not off the table" and insisted survivors would have "agency in the process".
Following publication of the research earlier this week, Archbishop Martin had previously apologised to victims on behalf of the church and asked for their forgiveness.
He reiterated his apology on The View on Thursday night, saying: "I'm deeply sorry for the way you were treated. As a church leader in Ireland today, it is I who feels the shame that was placed on your shoulders."
He said the Catholic Church "lost sight of the merciful Christ" when they mistreated mothers and babies at the homes.
"The gospel I follow is about the dignity of every person, a gospel that calls me to reach out to the vulnerable and the marginalised."
Financial reparation
He added: "We clearly had obscured the light of the gospel underneath a fixation with a judgemental, authoritarian approach to our faith and it is extremely sad that at the brunt of that were often women and vulnerable, those who society was perhaps also rejecting and who perhaps would have wanted to find in their church some refuge, some solace in their church and didn't find it."
Archbishop Martin also said the Catholic Church "cannot shirk its responsibility for this, which is why I very humbly and sincerely offer that apology".
Asked if compensation should be paid to victims, Bishop Martin said "definitely".
He added: "Victims will require practical support. What I have found from talking survivors, often they aren't seeking money but answers denied to them in decades previously".
"We have to find maybe a multitude of ways or memorialisation, recognition.
"If that means financial reparation and it is possible to do that in a way which is just and proportionate and takes account of the findings, I think all of us have to step up and play our part."
The publication of the report in Northern Ireland comes after a similar investigation into mother-and-baby homes and laundries in the Republic of Ireland, which prompted an apology from Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Mícheál Martin.