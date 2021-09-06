Covid passport: How do I prove my vaccine status with the NHS Covid Pass? Published 1 hour ago

From later this month, people will need an NHS Covid Pass - also known as the "vaccine passport" - to enter nightclubs and other crowded indoor venues in England.

Similar rules are also expected to come into force in Scotland.

What's the NHS Covid Pass and who can get it?

The NHS Covid Pass shows someone's Covid vaccination details or test results - sometimes called their Covid-19 status.

You can get one to gain entry to domestic events (aged 18 or over) in England if:

It has been two weeks since your second vaccination (or a single Jansen dose)

You've had a negative PCR or lateral flow test result in the past 48 hours, and have reported it on the NHS website (this pass lasts for 48 hours after the result)

You've had a positive PCR test result in the past six months, and have finished self-isolating (the pass lasts for 180 days)

You can also get one for foreign travel (aged 16 or over) from England if:

You've had two vaccine doses (or one Jansen jab)

You've had a positive PCR test result in the past six months, and have finished self-isolating (the pass lasts for 180 days)

How do I get the NHS Covid Pass?

Download the NHS App onto a mobile device such as smartphone or tablet.

Proof of your Covid-19 status - the NHS Covid Pass - will then be shown within the app.

You can select "domestic" and "travel" pass options.

You must be registered with a GP in England to use the NHS App. If you don't have a GP - or a mobile device - you can still access the NHS Covid Pass via the NHS website or by calling 119 to request a letter.

Make sure you apply via the official website or app. Do not click on unsolicited emails or texts.

It's worth noting that the NHS App is not the same as the NHS Covid-19 app - which alerts you if you have been near others who have tested positive.

What if I live in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland?

The NHS Covid Pass is available digitally in Wales. Or you can request a paper copy by calling 0300 303 5667, at least five days after your final dose.

In Scotland, over-16s can go online and download a PDF version of their vaccination status in the form of a unique QR code.

Printed letter versions for anyone aged over 12 can also be requested via the NHS inform website or by calling 0808 196 8565.

In Northern Ireland, you can apply for a Covid status certificate online and use it for travel. Holidaymakers have been asked to use the service only if they are travelling soon, because of technical problems.

Where will I need to prove I'm fully vaccinated?

In England, the Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said vaccine passports - the NHS Covid Pass - will be required for entry to nightclubs and other indoor venues at the end of September, once all over-18s have had the chance to be fully vaccinated.

The government already encourages use of the pass in "higher risk" settings - including nightclubs.

It says it reserves the right to do what is necessary to reduce virus transmission, including mandating the NHS Covid Pass in certain settings. It's yet to be confirmed, but affected venues are likely to include:

crowded indoor settings such as nightclubs and music venues

large unstructured outdoor events such as business events and festivals

very large structured events such as business events, music and spectator sport events

The British Beer and Pub Association says it understands pubs will not be required to see vaccine passports from customers.

In Scotland, proof of vaccination will be required for entry to nightclubs and other large events from later this month.

Subject to approval by MSPs this week, the new vaccine certification rules will apply to:

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues

Unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people

Unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people

Any event, of any nature, with more than 10,000 people

How does the NHS Covid Pass work for travel?

The pass - or equivalents in other parts of the UK - lets fully vaccinated adults avoid quarantine when they return from amber-list countries.

Adults fully vaccinated in the US and most European countries also don't have to self-isolate on arrival in the UK from amber-list countries. Those vaccinated in the US can show a CDC card and proof of US residency, such as a passport or Green Card.

Proof of vaccination status is also required by some other countries for entry. More than 30 countries, including European destinations such as Greece and Spain, now accept the NHS pass.

You must check your destination's entry rules before you book - and keep checking up until you travel.