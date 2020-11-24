Christmas Covid rules: Who are you allowed to see?
By Eleanor Lawrie
BBC News
- Published
This Christmas, an easing of coronavirus restrictions will allow people to mix with a slightly wider circle of family and friends.
Across the UK, people will be able to form "bubbles" of three households together indoors over a five day Christmas period.
Who am I allowed to see?
Between 23 and 27 December, up to three households will be allowed to form a temporary "Christmas bubble" and mix indoors together.
Northern Ireland has been granted a bigger window of 22 to 28 December, to allow time to travel between the nations.
These bubbles will be allowed to meet each other:
- In each other's homes
- At a place of worship
- In an outdoor public space
People are not allowed meet with their Christmas bubble in hospitality settings, such as pubs and restaurants, or at entertainment venues.
The rules about what counts as a household will depend on where you are. For example, in England if you have formed a support bubble with another household, that counts as one household, so can join with two other households in a Christmas bubble.
What if a member of my family is in an at-risk group?
As the prime minister has pointed out, the virus will not call a truce because it is Christmas, and will be as contagious as at any other time.
Even if it is within the rules, meeting friends and family over Christmas will be a "personal judgement," the government says, and people should consider the risks to themselves and others, particularly those who are vulnerable.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to "use this flexibility responsibly and only if you think it is necessary".
"Just because this can be done it is not the case that people feel that they should do it if they don't have to."