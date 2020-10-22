Coronavirus: Free school meals payments to cover Halloween
- Published
The Northern Ireland Executive is to extend free school meal payments to cover the Halloween break.
The executive has said support is vital for families struggling financially due to Covid-19.
Schools in Northern Ireland are currently closed for an extra week due to coronavirus restrictions.
Direct payments in lieu of free school meals will be issued from Friday to cover the period 19 to 23 October, the Department of Education has announced.
The UK government had also previously agreed to extend the scheme in England over the summer holidays following a high profile campaign from the Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.
On Wednesday, the government in England rejected calls to extend a voucher scheme for children to receive free school meals over the half-term and winter holidays.
In Scotland, the government has made £10m available to local councils to continue to fund free school meals over the Christmas, February and Easter breaks. Local authorities that offered provision over the October school break can apply to be reimbursed.
The Welsh government has also pledged to extend free school meal provision to every school holiday until Easter 2021, spending £11m on doing so.
Education Minister Peter Weir Welcomed the executive's decision to extend the scheme in Northern Ireland.
He said: "This announcement complements my earlier decision to make payments in lieu of free school meals for those children who couldn't be in school this week as schools were closed.
"It is important that children who normally receive a free school meal can still have access to a nutritious meal without their family suffering further hardship during what is an already stressful and difficult time.
"This is a very worrying time for families particularly those with school age children and these payments will help to support them during this time when they would normally be in school."