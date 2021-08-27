Covid: Do I have to self-isolate if I'm fully vaccinated?
- Published
Self-isolation rules have been relaxed in recent months.
But restrictions are still in place and some people will need to isolate, even if they are vaccinated.
When do I need to self-isolate?
You need to self-isolate for 10 days if you:
- test positive for Covid-19 or start showing symptoms
- are an adult who has not been fully vaccinated, and you are identified by contact tracers as a close contact of someone who has tested positive
- are an adult who lives with someone who tests positive (or has Covid symptoms) and you are not fully vaccinated
- arrive in the UK from a red list country
- are an adult who has not been fully vaccinated and you arrive in the UK from an amber list country
What if I am vaccinated?
Fully vaccinated adults in the UK do not have to self-isolate for 10 days if they're told they have been in close contact with a person who has Covid.
The second vaccine must have been received at least 14 days before contact with the infected person.
This rule also applies to everyone under the age of 18 years. England allows another six months (and Scotland allows four) after your 18th birthday in order to allow you time to get fully vaccinated.
Additionally in England, you do not have to self-isolate if you:
- are taking part (or have taken part) in an approved Covid-19 vaccine trial
- are not able to get vaccinated for medical reasons
What are the differences between the UK nations?
In England, you are advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible if you are notified of a close contact with someone with Covid. You are not required to self-isolate while waiting for the result.
If the result is negative, no further action is needed. However, you are advised to take extra measures like wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces and limiting contact with others, especially the clinically vulnerable.
The same arrangement is in place in Scotland, although you are advised to self-isolate while waiting for your PCR test result.
In Wales, fully vaccinated close contacts are advised to take PCR tests on day two and day eight after being identified. You are also advised not to visit hospitals and care homes for 10 days, and if you work in health or social care, you may be asked to take daily lateral flow tests.
In Northern Ireland, fully vaccinated people are also advised to take PCR tests on days two and eight after being identified as close contacts.
If you test positive on any Covid test or start showing symptoms, you must still self-isolate for 10 days from that point.
Each UK nation has its own contact-tracing service:
- England - NHS Test and Trace
- Scotland - Test and Protect
- Wales - Test, Trace, Protect
- Northern Ireland - Contact tracing service
What if I am 'pinged'?
If you've downloaded the NHS Covid app and you receive a "ping" notification that you've been in close contact with someone who's tested positive, you will still be advised (but not legally obliged) to self-isolate if you are an adult who has not been fully vaccinated.
However, if you're fully vaccinated or under 18, the app will instead suggest you take a test, and offer advice on minimising risk from Covid.
What does self-isolation mean?
Self-isolation means staying at home and not going out for any reason.
You should order online groceries, or ask friends or family to help.
No-one from outside your household should come inside, unless to deliver essential care.
If you test positive and feel fine, but subsequently develop symptoms, you must restart your 10-day isolation.
If you have symptoms or test positive, you should:
- Keep your distance from other members of your household
- Leave windows open to improve ventilation
- If possible, sleep and eat in a different room, and use a separate bathroom
- If you share a bathroom, use it after everyone else and clean it thoroughly
Will I be paid if I have to self-isolate?
A £500 grant is available in England to people on low incomes who have to self-isolate. This includes parents who can't work because their child has to self-isolate. It is a single payment to cover 10 days' isolation.
In Scotland people can apply for the Self-Isolation Support Grant, worth £500. There is a similar scheme in Wales. In Northern Ireland, a discretionary payment is available.
You may also be entitled to Statutory Sick Pay, which is worth £96.35 a week. Employers with their own sick pay scheme will pay more.
How are the rules enforced?
Anyone who does not self-isolate could be fined. In England, fines start at £1,000 rising to £10,000.
However, there have been concerns about how many people follow the rules. Some studies have suggested fewer than 20% do so.