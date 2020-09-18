Covid: What can I expect when I go to university this year? By Eleanor Lawrie

More than two million students are about to go off to UK universities, with many travelling across the country and living with new people.

Things will look a bit different this year, because of restrictions around social distancing and socialising.

If you're heading off to university, what can you expect?

Who am I allowed to see?

In England, groups of more than six are not allowed to socialise unless they are in the same household.

At university, a household will generally be people who are living in a shared house , or on the same halls of residence corridor, sharing a kitchen and bathroom. It doesn't include everyone in the same block.

You can socialise at home within your household - even if there are more than six of you - unless anyone has coronavirus symptoms, or has been told to self-isolate.

But you won't be able to invite anyone round if there are six or more of you in the household.

Will there still be social events?

Yes. While nightclubs still can't open, many universities will be opening their bars, cafes and student union.

These must follow the general rules around extra cleaning and social distancing, and may have a one-way system and want orders through an app.

You can't meet up in groups of more than six unless you are in the same household.

Freshers' week events can still happen if they comply with the rules for that area, although many universities are holding their welcome fairs online.

However, people are allowed to meet in bigger groups for work or education reasons, such as lecture or study groups, or part-time jobs and placements, but must follow social distancing guidelines.

Will I be taught in person?

The majority of universities have said they will provide a ''blended approach'' this term, combining in-person and online teaching.

Smaller groups, such as tutorials, seminars or practical classes like those in medicine and dentistry, will be held in person, but with social distancing precautions.

However, most lectures are likely to remain online for the foreseeable future.

What if I'm studying in an area with local restrictions?

Universities in areas which face additional restrictions have said their terms will still go ahead as planned.

For example, Newcastle and Northumbria universities have issued an open letter saying local restrictions "will not... impact the quality of the education offer".

In areas where local restrictions are in force, the government has set out tiers of restrictions outlining how universities should respond to an outbreak.

At the lowest level (tier 1), a mix of face-to-face tuition and online lessons can continue, with masks being worn in crowded corridors and communal areas.

If more restrictions are imposed, there would be a gradual move to online tuition, with face-to-face learning restricted for priority courses like medicine.

What about moving around campus?

Your university may take steps to help with social distancing, such as staggered start and finish times for lectures, one-way systems and using outside space where possible.

Unless you are exempt, masks or face coverings should be worn:

When it's hard to socially distance, for example in communal areas or corridors.

In areas of poor ventilation, like libraries and workshops - if the university asks you to

By students undertaking close contact work such as medicine and dentistry

By audiences watching performances

At social and society events, where appropriate

What happens if I'm struggling or fall ill?

Starting or returning to university can be a stressful time in normal circumstances, and the pandemic is likely to add to that.

The National Union of Students is urging people not to suffer in silence and to contact their students' union, personal tutor or their university's student services if they are having problems.

NUS higher education vice-president Hillary Gyebi-Ababio said: "If you're worried and have a question - ask. If you're struggling and need emotional support - ask. If you need financial or academic help - ask.

''Students' unions and universities have been working around the clock over the summer and they're ready.''

If you feel overwhelmed or anxious, help is available. Student Minds has set up Student Space to offer support, online and over the phone.

You should keep your distance from others in your household, using a separate bathroom if possible, and using shared facilities like the kitchen when no-one else is there. It's also important to wipe down any surfaces after you have touched them.

If you have symptoms you should self-isolate for 10 days, while those in your household should self-isolate for 14 days, or until you receive a negative coronavirus test.