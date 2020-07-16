Shamima Begum is to be allowed to return to the UK to fight the government's decision to remove her citizenship.

But who is she and why was her citizenship taken away in the first place?

Who is Shamima Begum?

Ms Begum is one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State group (IS) in February 2015. She was born in the UK to parents of Bangladeshi heritage and was 15 when she left.

Ms Begum travelled via Turkey to IS headquarters at Raqqa, where she married a Dutch recruit.

Ms Begum, now 20, lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019. The then home secretary Sajid Javid cancelled her British citizenship on security grounds later that month.

The baby was born in the refugee camp but later died of pneumonia. Ms Begum said she had previously lost two other children.

What is citizenship?

Citizenship is the right to live in a country.

In the UK, it means that the person enjoys the same rights as others, such as welfare, education or healthcare. They share the same responsibilities, such as voting.

You could become a British citizen if:

you or your parents are born in the UK

live in the UK for a period of time, normally five years

marry a British citizen and have been in the UK for three years

Rules are attached to some of these, including English language tests or - in the case of birth - when you were born.

Last year, 159,380 people were granted British citizenship.

The UK allows people to be a citizen of more than one country.

How do you lose your citizenship?

In the UK, someone can have their citizenship stripped by the home secretary, for one of the following reasons:

It "is conducive for the public good" and would not make the person stateless

The person is naturalised, but obtained citizenship through fraud

They have acted in a way "prejudicial to the vital interests" of the UK and there are reasonable grounds they can claim citizenship elsewhere

Ms Begum was stripped of her citizenship for the public good reason.

Under international law, it is only legal to remove someone's citizenship if they are entitled to citizenship of another country.In February, a tribunal ruled that removing Ms Begum's citizenship was lawful because she was "a citizen of Bangladesh by descent".

The bar for removing citizenship is generally quite high. In many cases it involves threats to national security, such as terrorism, or involvement in serious organised crime.

You can appeal in court against a decision made on revoking citizenship.

British citizens can also have their passport taken away, as citizenship does not guarantee one.

This could happen if an arrest warrant has been issued in the UK or if you have previously fought in a foreign country, such as Syria.

How many people have left IS to return home?

Many foreigners who travelled to Iraq and Syria to join IS did so secretly, in case the authorities realised or because their families were against it.

But data from King's College's International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation, shows an estimated 52,808 men, women and children travelled to (or were born into) the areas of Iraq and Syria under IS control between 2013 and 2018.

Of these, it says that about a fifth have now returned home or are in the process of doing so.

Some countries like Russia and the Central Asian states have taken back hundreds of their nationals.

Kosovo is one European country that is thought to have allowed in more than 100. But Western European countries have generally taken back far fewer, and those they have allowed to return are often children.

France is believed to have taken back just under 30 children so far, Germany has allowed in only a handful.

There are also thought to be several hundred women and children from EU countries who have made their own way back, rather than being officially repatriated.

"EU governments remain extremely reluctant to bring these detainees back home and have instead sought to have them tried in the region.," says a report issued last October by the European Council on Foreign Relations.

How have other countries dealt with returning IS members?

In the wake of fighters travelling to Syria and Iraq, many countries around the world either amended or introduced anti-terrorism legislation. On fighters' return, they use criminal justice systems to deal with them. Although it is often a case-by-case basis.

Most countries inside the EU, for example, manage the return of IS fighters through "criminal investigation and prosecution", according to a European Parliament report published in 2018.

Countries also deploy rehabilitation and reintegration measures, such as deradicalisation programmes, but these are generally not in spite of criminal investigation.

Countries may seize identity cards and passports or restrict travel to certain areas.

For children returnees, they are on the whole treated through countries' existing juvenile detention and child care channels.