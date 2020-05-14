Image copyright Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has eased some of the the lockdown restrictions in England.

People in England can now go outside for unlimited exercise and recreation, and more people are returning to work.

But when will people be able to go away for a break?

Can I go on holiday now?

Holidays are not permitted under the new guidance.

You are free to drive any distance to other destinations in England, like parks and beaches, but are not supposed to stay overnight somewhere you do not normally live. This includes any second property you may own.

This means you cannot rent a self-catering cottage or Airbnb property, and UK campsites, hotels and holiday parks will remain shut until at least 4 July.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tourists are being asked to stay away from beauty spots like the Lake District

In terms of day trips, many national parks remain closed, and public facilities such as car parks and toilets may not be open either.

People are also being advised to avoid public transport wherever possible.

Cumbria Police has urged people not "to rush to the Lake District" and Visit Cornwall also asked visitors to stay away.

In addition, people who live in England cannot travel into Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland, where residents are are still being told to avoid any non-essential travel.

Can I go on a foreign holiday?

The Foreign Office is still advising British nationals against any non-essential foreign travel, and is urging those abroad to return home, if possible.

Various other countries like the US have travel restrictions which prevent or limit foreign arrivals, and many airlines are offering a reduced service, or have suspended all flights.

The UK has said it will introduce a 14-day quarantine period as soon as possible, which will apply to both visitors and UK nationals returning home, although people coming from Ireland and France will be exempt.

Should I book a summer holiday?

It is just not possible to say at this stage.

Hotels and holiday resorts in England may start to reopen at the beginning of July, if the government considers enough progress has been made against its five tests.

Restrictions may also ease across the rest of the UK, allowing people to travel more widely at home.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is possible English and Scottish households maybe able to visit Wales by the summer, and vice versa.

Ryanair and British Airways plan to ramp up their flights in July, and EasyJet hopes it will join them.

All TUI and First Choice holidays are cancelled until at least 11 June.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned "big, lavish international holidays" are unlikely to be possible this summer.

What are other countries doing?

European countries are also considering how to handle the summer holiday season.

The EU has insisted there will be a summer season this year.

The European Commission has proposed a gradual lifting of travel restrictions throughout the EU.

Seasonal workers and citizens of countries with similar levels of infections could start to travel more freely first.

The commission recommends people follow social distancing rules and use mandatory face masks while travelling, and that there is controlled access to hotel and restaurant facilities in resorts.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands are heavily reliant on tourism

There would have to be enough hospital capacity to deal with any spike in cases, and it is clear that if infections start to rise again, restrictions may be reimposed.

The plans are non-binding, so it will be up to individual countries to implement changes, and it's not yet clear what it might mean for UK travellers.

What about going away in the autumn?

Again, it is impossible at this stage to say if it will be possible.

Travel advice will need to have been updated, but it depends on the disease's progress.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption EasyJet's planes are currently all grounded

Holidays and flights booked against Foreign Office travel advice are unlikely to be covered by travel insurance if you are not able to travel after all.

What about holidays already booked for this year?

If your package holiday or flights have already been cancelled, then you are are entitled to a full cash refund.

However, lots of people are struggling to get their money back, and being offered vouchers or rebooked trips instead.

The Association of British Travel Agents and Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary have both told the BBC that customers will have to wait longer than normal to get a refund.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has cut his pay by 50% for the rest of the year

If you are offered a voucher, or a free rebooking instead of cash, you can accept or refuse it. But if the airline later folds, the voucher may no longer be valid.

Some customers have asked their credit card provider to help get their money back.

What about trips that haven't been cancelled yet?

If your airline or holiday company hasn't cancelled your holiday yet, but you no longer wish to travel, you may not be entitled to a refund.

However, some providers are allowing people to rebook trips for a later date at no cost.

You may need to wait until nearer the time to request a refund, but should contact your airline or holiday company to discuss your options.