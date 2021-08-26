What are the holiday rules for travel to green, amber and red list countries? Published 40 minutes ago

Seven destinations will join the green list on Monday, as part of a review of travel restrictions.

The changes to the traffic light system, which sets out the rules for arrivals, also see two countries added to the red list.

How are the green, amber and red lists changing?

Canada and Switzerland are among those added to the green list from Monday 30 August, at 04:00 BST.

They are joined by Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Liechtenstein and the Azores.

Travellers arriving from these destinations will no longer need to quarantine.

They join other popular destinations on the green list including Malta, Barbados and Germany.

Meanwhile Thailand and Montenegro will join the red list.

People returning from red list countries will need to pay to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for ten days.

Which tests do I need?

Going on holiday abroad means taking Covid tests. Different types of test are required for different stages:

Pre-departure test before leaving the UK - each country has its own rules for arriving holidaymakers

- each country has its own rules for arriving holidaymakers In the three days before returning to the UK , you will need to take a PCR or lateral flow/antigen test. You cannot use the free NHS tests

, you will need to take a PCR or lateral flow/antigen test. You cannot use the free NHS tests Tests after you arrive in the UK - these must be PCR tests, booked before travel

Lateral flow/antigen tests can be bought in the UK to take with you, or you can buy these or PCR tests when you are away. You must make sure they are of the right quality.

The government advises passengers returning from Spain to use a PCR test.

Most private providers charge above £60 for PCR tests and £30 for lateral flow devices. The government has warned more than 80 providers over misleading prices.

What are the rules for green-list countries?

Nobody has to self-isolate after visiting countries on the green list.

Returning from a green-list destination, you must:

You only need to self-isolate on return from these countries if your day two test is positive, you develop symptoms or NHS Test & Trace says you've travelled with someone who tested positive.

What are the rules for returning from an amber-list country?

The vast majority of countries are on the amber list.

Adults fully vaccinated in the UK, the US and most European countries don't have to self-isolate upon arrival in the UK.

A Covid test is needed three days before returning from an amber country, and a PCR test two days after arriving.

Adults who are not fully vaccinated need to take an additional PCR test on or after day eight.

Under-18s do not have to self-isolate. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, children aged 10 and under don't have to test before travel, but do need to take one two days after arrival. Those aged four and under don't need any tests.

In Scotland, children over 12 have to take tests before returning home, and on day two.

What are the rules for red-list countries?

Red-list countries are those the UK government says present the highest Covid risk, and should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances".

Dozens of countries are on the red list, including Pakistan, Turkey, Brazil and South Africa. If you have been in one in the last 10 days, you can only enter the UK if you are a UK or Irish national, or UK resident.

Returning from a red-list country - regardless of your vaccination status - you must:

Rates are:

10 days (11 nights) for one adult - £2,285

Additional adult (12 and over) - £1,430

Children aged five to 11 - £325

Who decides if a country is green, amber, or red?

All countries go on the amber list unless there is evidence to suggest they should be on the green or red lists.

Ministers base their decision on advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), which looks at the Covid situation in each country.

The lists are reviewed every three weeks and the system is similar for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Are other countries allowing tourists?

It is your responsibility to check the entry rules for your destination, which can change at short notice. Some countries only allow fully vaccinated visitors, or insist on a quarantine period.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) provides detailed country-by-country advice.