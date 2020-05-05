Image copyright Getty Images

Aer Lingus has said it will review its procedures following a claim it did not maintain social distancing among passengers on a Belfast-London flight.

But when can air passengers expect things to return to the way they were before the coronavirus crisis?

How many people are still flying?

Far fewer people are flying since the Foreign Office advised against international travel.

Between 16 and 22 April, for example, the number of air passengers coming into the UK was down 99% from the same period in 2019.

American Airlines said social distancing had been possible "for all passengers", suggesting that its aircraft have a lot of empty seats.

Virgin Atlantic said that many of its flights in April were only a quarter full on average.

Meanwhile, Ryanair carried 40,000 passengers in April - down from 13.5 million in the same month last year.

With the holiday trade completely dried up, most of those flying were UK nationals returning home.

How safe is air travel?

If you have to fly, it's a common belief that you are more likely to become ill on an aeroplane, because you're breathing "stale" air.

However, according to the World Health Organization, the quality of air in a plane cabin is very carefully controlled. In fact, it may well be better quality than in the average office or shopping centre.

While there are more people per square foot on a busy plane which can increase the risk, the air is also being changed at a faster rate.

On the other hand, there is a greater likelihood of the virus being transmitted if passengers are close together - usually as a result of an infected individual coughing, sneezing or touching surfaces.

But this is no different from any other situation in which people are close to each other, such as on a train or a bus.

Image caption Air passenger numbers were down 99% between 16 and 22 April, compared with last year.

What's the advice for air travellers?

Public Health England says passengers should sit as far apart as seating space allows.

The National Travel Health Network and Centre - which was set up by the Department of Health - offers the following advice:

Avoid moving from your seat unnecessarily, but exercise your legs (flex and extend the ankles) to encourage blood flow from the lower leg

Only use the designated toilet for your area and wash your hands before leaving

If you start to feel unwell, stay in your seat and speak to the air crew

You should not be travelling if you are unwell, or if you have tested positive for Covid-19.

At UK airports, the advice is similar to that given in any large public building - keep your distance from others, and use the hand sanitisers provided by the airport. Shops and restaurants have been mostly closed and people are discouraged from entering the terminal unless they themselves are travelling.

Image caption Many airports have taken measures to help enforce social distancing rules.

Can there be social distancing on flights?

EasyJet has said that it plans to keep the middle seats on its planes empty to allow for social distancing, once the lockdown is lifted.

The airline suggested the measure could be taken for a short period while flying was resuming. Emirates and the US airline Delta have also announced similar plans.

But not all airlines are happy about the prospect.

Michael O'Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has said that empty seats do not ensure safe social distancing and are financially unviable.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the body representing global airlines, also says leaving the middle seat empty would not improve passenger safety and that most airlines would not have made money last year if a third of the seats had been removed.

And the chief executive of Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye, has raised concerns about getting passengers on and off flights. "It's just physically impossible to socially distance with any volume of passengers in an airport," he said.

What about other measures?

Mr Holland-Kaye has called for a common international standard for health screening at airports "to build confidence in international travel". He has also pushed back against Public Health England's verdict that temperature checks for passengers are ineffective, asking for the evidence to be published.

He also suggested that people passing through airports should wear face masks, "as people from Asia have been doing ever since Sars (virus) came out."

UK Ministers have suggested that it might consider a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the country.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Home Affairs Select Committee that while the government's decisions were informed by scientific advice, "everything is under review".

But Airlines UK, which represents British Airways, easyJet, Virgin Atlantic and Ryanair, are opposed to the measure, calling it a "blunt tool measure."