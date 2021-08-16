Covid rules: What's changing in Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland?
- Published
Northern Ireland is the latest UK nation to introduce changes to Covid-19 restrictions.
Self-isolation rules have also now been relaxed across the UK.
How are the rules changing in Northern Ireland?
- Class bubbles in schools come to an end, but post-primary students should still wear face coverings for the first six weeks of term
- Any number of people can meet in private gardens
- The rule of six is lifted in pubs, restaurants and at wedding receptions
- Conference halls and exhibitions can reopen
- Further education and higher education and night classes can return to full in-person learning
- Support bubbles will no longer exist
Other restrictions remain in place:
- Social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) continues for many indoor activities, including restaurants and shopping
- A maximum of 10 people from three households can meet indoors in private dwellings.
- Face coverings are mandatory on public transport, in shops and a number of other settings, unless you are exempt
- People are still advised to work from home where possible
- Nightclubs cannot open
What are the rules in England?
Social distancing
- No limits on how many people can meet
- 1m-plus guidance removed (except in some places like hospitals and passport control when entering)
- Face coverings no longer required by law, although the government still "expects and recommends" them in crowded and enclosed spaces
- Some shops and transport operators still require masks
Events and gatherings
- Nightclubs can reopen
- Pubs and restaurants no longer table-service only
- No limits on guests at weddings and funerals
- No limits on people attending concerts, theatres or sports events
- No restrictions on communal worship
Travel
- Guidance recommending against travel to amber list countries removed
- Under-18s and fully vaccinated adults no longer have to self-isolate after visiting amber list countries
What guidance remains in place in England?
People should continue to meet others outside where possible.
Businesses such as nightclubs - and large events - are encouraged to use the NHS Covid Pass to check people are fully vaccinated. However, they don't legally have to do so.
People who have been working from home are being encouraged to return to the workplace gradually.
What has now changed in Scotland?
Most remaining legal restrictions have now ended. It means:
- No physical distancing rules
- No limits on the size of social gatherings
- All venues and businesses can now open
Some requirements continue, including:
- Face coverings compulsory on public transport and inside places like shops "for some time to come"
- Indoor hospitality venues must collect customer contact details
- People will continue to be advised to work from home where possible
- Organisers of large events (5,000 outdoors, 2,000 indoors) must apply for permission
- Restrictions remain in schools for the first six weeks of the new term, including 1m physical distancing
The government reserves the right to reimpose local travel restrictions if it thinks they are necessary.
What is the situation in Wales?
Most Covid restrictions have now been lifted.
- No legal limits on the number of people who can meet indoors, including private homes, public places and events
- An end to formal social distancing rules
- All businesses and premises can open, including nightclubs
- An end to self-isolation for fully vaccinated adults, under-18s and vaccine trial participants if it's found they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus
However, a few restrictions remain:
- People are asked to work from home wherever possible
- Businesses will be required to carry out risk assessments to decide if social distancing measures are needed
- Wearing a face covering will remain compulsory in many public indoor spaces, including public transport, shops and hospitals, but not bars, pubs and restaurants
- Anyone who has Covid symptoms or tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days
- TRAVEL: What are the rules for travelling abroad?
- VACCINE: How many people in the UK have been jabbed so far?
- TREATMENT: What progress are we making on treatments?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: How do I get a test?