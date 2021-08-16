Covid rules: What's changing in Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland? Published 16 August

image source Getty Images

Northern Ireland is the latest UK nation to introduce changes to Covid-19 restrictions.

Self-isolation rules have also now been relaxed across the UK.

How are the rules changing in Northern Ireland?

Class bubbles in schools come to an end, but post-primary students should still wear face coverings for the first six weeks of term

Any number of people can meet in private gardens

The rule of six is lifted in pubs, restaurants and at wedding receptions

Conference halls and exhibitions can reopen

Further education and higher education and night classes can return to full in-person learning

Support bubbles will no longer exist

Other restrictions remain in place:

Social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) continues for many indoor activities, including restaurants and shopping

A maximum of 10 people from three households can meet indoors in private dwellings.

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport, in shops and a number of other settings, unless you are exempt

People are still advised to work from home where possible

Nightclubs cannot open

What are the rules in England?

Social distancing

Events and gatherings

Nightclubs can reopen

Pubs and restaurants no longer table-service only

No limits on guests at weddings and funerals

No limits on people attending concerts, theatres or sports events

No restrictions on communal worship

Travel

image source Getty Images

What guidance remains in place in England?

People should continue to meet others outside where possible.

Businesses such as nightclubs - and large events - are encouraged to use the NHS Covid Pass to check people are fully vaccinated. However, they don't legally have to do so.

People who have been working from home are being encouraged to return to the workplace gradually.

What has now changed in Scotland?

Most remaining legal restrictions have now ended. It means:

No physical distancing rules

No limits on the size of social gatherings

All venues and businesses can now open

Some requirements continue, including:

Face coverings compulsory on public transport and inside places like shops "for some time to come"

Indoor hospitality venues must collect customer contact details

People will continue to be advised to work from home where possible

Organisers of large events (5,000 outdoors, 2,000 indoors) must apply for permission

Restrictions remain in schools for the first six weeks of the new term, including 1m physical distancing

The government reserves the right to reimpose local travel restrictions if it thinks they are necessary.

image source Getty Images

What is the situation in Wales?

Most Covid restrictions have now been lifted.

No legal limits on the number of people who can meet indoors, including private homes, public places and events

An end to formal social distancing rules

All businesses and premises can open, including nightclubs

An end to self-isolation for fully vaccinated adults, under-18s and vaccine trial participants if it's found they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus

However, a few restrictions remain: