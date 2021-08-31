Covid: How is furlough changing and when will it end? Published 9 hours ago

image source Getty Images

The furlough scheme, which protected millions of jobs during the pandemic, is entering its final weeks.

From the end of the month employers will have to start paying all their workers' wages or make them redundant.

What will happen to me if I am on furlough?

As the economy opens up, the government hopes that most furloughed workers will be able to return to work.

Employers who still have workers on furlough will have to decide whether to pay all their wages themselves, or make them redundant.

In most cases, an employer should have started the redundancy process already if they are planning to let workers go by 30 September.

Employees don't legally have to give furloughed workers notice that they are being called back to work, but it's recommended that they should.

The furlough scheme applies across the UK. Being furloughed does not affect your right to sick pay, annual leave, maternity, and redundancy payments.

How does furlough work, and how is it changing?

Furlough was introduced in spring 2020, to stop people being laid off by their employers during lockdown.

The government initially paid 80% of the wages of people who couldn't work, or whose employers could no longer afford to pay them - up to a monthly limit of £2,500.

In July 2021 employers were required to pay 10% of salaries - with the government's contribution falling to 70%.

For August and September, the government's contribution reduced further: it now pays 60% and employers pay 20%.

Employers also pay pension and National Insurance contributions.

image source Getty Images image caption High numbers of workers in restaurants and hotels have been furloughed but many are now returning to work

Throughout furlough the £2,500 limit has stayed in place, so workers have not see their incomes fall.

But by making furlough gradually more expensive for employers, the government hoped it would encourage companies to take workers back full-time if they can.

The bill for employers keeping a member of staff on furlough was £155 per month in June, £322 in July and £489 in August and September, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

British Airways, which has a number of staff still on furlough, has already warned that though the scheme has been a "huge help", there will be a big increase in wage costs when it ends.

Will unemployment rise after furlough ends?

The most recent figures show 1.9 million people were on furlough at the end of June - although the current number will be lower, as the economy has been reopening since.

Some employers with workers on furlough may find that they cannot afford to keep them on.

International travel, and other businesses which depend on it, are still seriously disrupted. Some furloughed workers in these areas may lose their jobs.

Many forecasters, including the Bank of England, are expecting a small rise in unemployment after furlough ends.

For those that do lose their jobs, the number of vacancies is at a record high - so there are plenty of employers looking to hire new workers.

Will furlough be extended?

One of the reasons furlough was extended to 30 September - long past the expected end of lockdown - was to give businesses certainty and prevent the need for yet another extension.

image source Getty Images image caption The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has said he does not want to extend furlough beyond 30 September

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have previously said they do not want to extend furlough again.

However, if a large new wave of infections leads to Covid restrictions coming back, the government will come under a lot of pressure to extend or even reintroduce a form of furlough.

What does furlough cost?

The government says 11.6 million jobs have been supported since the scheme began.

From March 2020 to the end of September 2021, the cost of furlough will come to about £66bn, according to estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility. That's a huge sum, around one fifth of the money the government has spend on the response to Covid.

However, the scheme has undoubtedly helped to save millions of jobs.

At the start of the pandemic it was feared that more than one in 10 workers would become unemployed.