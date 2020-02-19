Image copyright Getty Images

The government has announced its plans to introduce a "points-based" post-Brexit immigration system.

Low-skilled workers will not receive visas and the Home Office said EU and non-EU citizens coming to the UK would be treated equally from after UK-EU free movement ended, on 31 December.

But how will the new laws affect some sectors?

1. A challenge for companies needing low-skilled workers

The broad promises of Brexit are giving way to its detailed consequences.

This will be a huge change in the way the UK economy works - and a big challenge for businesses reliant on low-skilled European workers.

The government says ending free movement of labour from the EU helps fulfil the referendum pledge to regain control of national borders.

It wants to focus on recruiting the "brightest and the best" from around the world.

But there are plenty of jobs the brightest and the best don't want to do.

Home Secretary Priti Patel says companies need to train more British workers to fill vacancies.

She says eight million 16- to 64-year-olds are "economically inactive".

But many of these are students, carers or long-term sick - it is not a guaranteed pool of available labour.

And that's why many businesses are warning of staff shortages if they are not given more time to adapt.

2. Trouble for social care sector

Most people employed by the adult social care sector are low-paid workers providing daily help to older and disabled adults in care homes and the community.

And foreign nationals currently make up a sixth of the 840,000 care workers in England.

But under the new system, foreign nationals applying to work in the UK care sector seem certain to fall well short of the 70 points required.

Care work is not classed as a shortage occupation, even though one in 11 posts is currently unfilled.

And even if care work were to be classed as a skilled job - and even that is in doubt as many workers do not come via an A-level route - the pay, at under £20,000 on average, is too low to qualify for any points.

3. NHS needs smooth supply of foreign workers

The concern about the points-based system within the NHS is not quite as great as it is in the social care sector.

Foreign nationals make up 13% of the workforce.

But there are a number of jobs on the shortage-occupation list, including nursing, which will make it easier to attain the 70 points needed to qualify.

The pay attached to such jobs, unlike that of social care workers, will mean they can gain points too.

Nearly one in 10 doctors currently comes from the EU - but because of the high-pay, high skilled nature of these roles, the risk is much less.

Lower paid staff, such as healthcare assistants and porters, could be affected though.

And all this must be put into the context of the growing vacancy rates in the NHS - one in 12 jobs is unfilled in England.

More doctors and nurses are being trained but it will be a number of years before they qualify.

And in the meantime, a smooth supply of foreign workers will be vital.

4. More temporary farm workers needed

The seasonal-workers scheme, which allows temporary workers access to the UK to harvest fruit, vegetables and flowers, has now been expanded from 2,500 to 10,000 places - but farming organisations say 70,000 are needed across the UK.

And farms that also carry out food processing and packing say more clarity is needed on how those staff might be recruited.

Since last autumn, vets have been on the shortage-occupation list.

And every year, half of new entrants on to the vet register are from overseas, most from the EU.

But the British Veterinary Association warns even more will be needed to certify exports and imports under the government's trade blueprint.

5. Visas may be harder for retail workers

People wanting to come to the UK to work in shops and cafes are likely to find it difficult to get a visa in the future.

Anyone already here working in retail jobs will be able to stay and apply for settled status.

But those wanting to come to the UK after the end of the transition period will need an offer of a "skilled" job paying more than £25,600.

Under the current system for people from outside the EU, to be considered "skilled" for the purposes of getting a visa, you normally need to be doing a degree-level job.

Exceptions to this are for jobs on the shortage-occupation list.

Some very senior and specialist types of chef can come to the UK on this visa - but most people in hospitality, or retail, won't count as either skilled or in demand enough to qualify.

At the moment, an estimated 228,000 people from the EU are working in "accommodation and food services".

