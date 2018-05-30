Entertainment & Arts

Top Stories

Caroline Flack on why Love Island was such a hit

Caroline Flack, Kendall Rae-Knight and Dani Dyer

"You can't fake love."

Related content

Features

Image gallery

Kylie Minogue turns 50: Her career in pictures

One in eight top auction artists are women

Biggest Weekend: The power of a singalong

George Ezra at Biggest Weekend: 'It's like school backstage'

Can Danny Boyle keep Bond relevant?

Review: Giuseppe Penone at The Yorkshire Sculpture Park ★★★★☆

Will Gompertz Arts editor

Our Experts

Wright leaves The Wright Stuff

Channel 5's longest-running daytime show is to end - in its current form at least

2 May 2018
Amol Rajan Media editor

Review: Giuseppe Penone at The Yorkshire Sculpture Park ★★★★☆

Why the Italian artist is the "David Attenborough of art".

26 May 2018
Will Gompertz Arts editor

Music News Live - Archive

25 May: Dua Lipa: Champions League stadium 'is terrifying'

24 May: Pete Tong: Avicii's death was 'a perfect storm'

23 May: End of the road for Gwen Stefani?

22 May: New American Idol named by US public

Share with BBC News