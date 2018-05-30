Entertainment & Arts
Top Stories
Caroline Flack on why Love Island was such a hit
"You can't fake love."
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
ABC drops Roseanne show after racist tweet
The comedian tried to explain away the tweet as a "joke", but ABC called it "repugnant".
- 30 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Related content
- When Trump said Roseanne 'was about us'
- Roseanne's five most controversial moments
So why IS Everybody Talking about Jamie?
The musical based on the true story of a 16-year old drag queen will be made into a film.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
David Copperfield not liable for Briton's injuries
- 30 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
How this modelling agency 'can spot a smoker'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Don't choose Viagogo, minister warns
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
Apology after DJ 'assaults women'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Paloma Faith: Mum 'robbed' me of Brits glory
- 29 May 2018
11 stars you didn't know released an album
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Peter Kay's Car Share finale - the verdict
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
The street artists battling ‘mansplaining’
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
'Double standard' over celebrity lust
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
Watch/Listen
Also in the news
Handmaid's Tale 'instruction manual' fear
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Love Island 2018 contestants revealed
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Features
Image gallery
Kylie Minogue turns 50: Her career in pictures
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
One in eight top auction artists are women
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Biggest Weekend: The power of a singalong
George Ezra at Biggest Weekend: 'It's like school backstage'
Can Danny Boyle keep Bond relevant?
Our Experts
Wright leaves The Wright Stuff
Channel 5's longest-running daytime show is to end - in its current form at least
2 May 2018
Review: Giuseppe Penone at The Yorkshire Sculpture Park ★★★★☆
Why the Italian artist is the "David Attenborough of art".
26 May 2018
Music News Live - Archive
Watch/Listen
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter