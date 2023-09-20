Russell Brand: Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon says allegations are 'horrendous'
- Published
Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon has said the allegations made against Russell Brand are "horrendous" and that the industry needs to confront bad behaviour.
The star has been accused of rape and sexual assaults, which he denies.
Ms Mahon added that as "a woman in our industry" she found the claims "disgusting and saddening".
Her comments come a day after the BBC's director general announced a review of complaints against Brand during his time working for the corporation.
On Wednesday, Brand was dropped as the headline act for an Australian wellness festival taking place in February. It follows the postponement of his forthcoming UK tour dates.
The allegations were made at the weekend in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.
One of the women, known only as Alice, later told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour that there were requests for girls and women to be "taken off" Channel 4 shows that he worked on "so that he didn't assault them".
Brand, who hosted Channel 4 Big Brother spin-off shows for several years in the mid-noughties, has denied all claims of misconduct, saying he's a subject of "a coordinated attack" involving "very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."
The comedian, actor and presenter said his relationships have been "always consensual".
Speaking at the RTS Cambridge Convention on Wednesday, Ms Mahon confirmed the allegations would be "followed up further" and that Channel 4, along with the BBC, [production company] Banijay and others suppliers "are busy investigating".
She said the network has "invited anyone who knows about this behaviour to come to us", anonymously if needs be.
"They're not empty words or gestures from all of us," she said, adding: "We will seek to find out who knew, who was told what and what was or wasn't referred up."
Dispatches also broadcast clips of Brand on air in 2007 offering to send his female assistant to meet Jimmy Savile naked, and discussing his sexual fantasies about an "erotic" Radio 2 newsreader.
It was also claimed that Brand arranged for a work taxi to bring then 16-year-old schoolgirl Alice to his flat.
Ms Mahon said she was reminded by watching the documentary that "terrible behaviour towards women was historically tolerated in our industry".
"And the clips we've seen as well provide a rather shocking jolt, when one realises what appeared on-air and not that long ago," she noted.
"The behaviour is less prevalent now but it's still a problem, and it's something that we must all confront.
"There is still more change that needs to come, and Channel Four along with those others are at the forefront of that change."
She was speaking ahead of an RTS session entitled Too Much To Watch, exploring the modern viewing habits of the UK public.
Other speakers on Wednesday will include Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and BBC director general Tim Davie, who said on Tuesday the corporation is working with "transparency" and has already removed some programmes featuring Brand from its streaming services.
Brand has not commented publicly since taking to his social media platforms ahead of the documentary to deny the claims. YouTube has since suspended his advertising income on its site.