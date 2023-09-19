Russell Brand: YouTube suspends monetisation of star's channel
- Published
YouTube has said it has "suspended monetisation" on Russell Brand's channel for "violating" its "creator responsibility policy".
The online platform said it was taking action "to protect" its users.
The Metropolitan Police has received a report of an alleged sexual assault in 2003 in the wake of media allegations about the star.
Over the weekend the comedian and actor was accused of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, which he denies.
"If a creator's off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action," said a YouTube spokesperson on Tuesday.
In recent years the former TV and radio personality has re-positioned himself, posting regular videos about spirituality, politics and, recently, UFOs, to his six millions followers.
YouTube's decision applies to "all channels that may be owned or operated" by the 48-year-old, it confirmed to the BBC.
While it noted that such bans are rare, it did point to several examples including the suspension of adverts from the channels of Slovak internet personality David Dobrik and US YouTuber and make-up artist James Charles.
The allegations against Brand were made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.
Ahead of its broadcast, Brand took to his online platforms to pre-emptively deny all claims of misconduct, saying he was the subject of "a coordinated attack" involving "very serious allegations that I absolutely refute." He said his relationships have been "always consensual.
On Monday, one of the women who has accused him of sexual assault when she was 16 has said his behaviour was an "open secret".
The woman, known as Alice, added that allegations against him have been "a long time coming".
Speaking for the first time since accusations became public, she said his denial is "laughable" and "insulting".