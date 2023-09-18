Kylie triumphs at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester

Almost too quickly Padam Padam was over before there was truly time for a mass sing-along, but that would arrive with the next song. Kylie has been having hit singles for 35 years and it is shocking to realise that Can't Get You Out of My Head is now comfortably placed as having been released in the first half of her career. The "La la la" refrain still easily brought about the loudest audience involvement of the night.